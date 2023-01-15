Several years after BIGBANG's debut, member Taeyang still maintains the charisma of an idol, which he proved alongside BTS' Jimin in his new track Vibe, released on January 13, 2023. The singer made a comeback after six years with a pop and R&B-infused single and also shared a glamorous music video starring both Jimin and Taeyang.

Despite the BIGBANG member boasting a successful solo career (since 2008), he felt nervous while preparing for Vibe and getting pumped up for the "second chapter" of his life. Simultaneously, the collaboration with BTS' Jimin was something that proved to be a new experience for him.

In his recent interview with NME, the Only Look At Me singer opened up about several other things related to the track, Vibe, and the thoughts he had while making the song. He also opened up about working with BTS' Jimin and thinking it was impossible.

BIGBANG's Taeyang dishes on working with BTS' Jimin, his second chapter, and the message behind Vibe

Vibe, which was released under Taeyang's new management agency and YG affiliate, The Black Label, is also embarking on a new journey that includes humility, honesty, and choshim, or a “beginner’s mind.”

Describing the latest step in his career, Taeyang said:

“I wanted to go back to my core values of when I first started my career, both in music and life, and be more down to earth because the past six years made me think more about relationships with people and life, not only about the music.”

He shared that he wished to rebuild everything from the basics and start fresh. Moreover, he views this new era as his new chapter and a turning point.

Taeyang admitted that he was a little nervous but excited about the release at the same time. The main reason behind his happiness is meeting the fans once again.

Moving forward, the Good Boy singer shared the message and true meaning behind the song Vibe. He explained in a statement:

“I really believe that a vibe, a good vibe, comes from the love that forms from the relationship that you have with someone or the things you love and the harmony in between. And this is what stemmed from my time spent away.”

ley is growing old with bts ⁷ 🌊 @kkyulkive taeyang talking about reaching out to jimin about doing a song together and how the choreography down bc it was a different style than what jimin was used to so they worked extra hard and how ‘jimin put in more effort than anyone else’ like words cannot describe how proud i am taeyang talking about reaching out to jimin about doing a song together and how the choreography down bc it was a different style than what jimin was used to so they worked extra hard and how ‘jimin put in more effort than anyone else’ like words cannot describe how proud i am https://t.co/eGGX8tR9gd

Later on, he stated that Teddy, a producer at YG and co-founder of The Black Label, suggested he collaborate with BTS' Jimin. At first, Taeyang did not think it was possible since the two groups haven't interacted much. However, since last year, Taeyang has frequently met with the BTS members. He said:

“But starting from last year, there were some events and private gatherings where I got to meet the BTS members and got to know Jimin naturally. From there, we just started to talk about music and we both agreed that we wanted to collaborate and it became very seamless after that.”

Taeyang reveals Vibe wasn't the actual song pitched to BTS' Jimin

In his conversation with NME, Taeyang revealed that Vibe wasn't the song pitched to Jimin. However, when he invited Jimin to the studio, Teddy told him that the other song will be "that" song. The YG producer suggested that people will like Vibe better, and they did:

"And Teddy was right. Teddy is always right!”

The BIGBANG singer admitted that there was pressure during this comeback. However, he believes that a little pressure is required to show fans a reborn image of Taeyang.

Vibe by Taeyang and Jimin is indeed a blockbuster hit. The song is now dominating the iTunes charts globally, in 82 countries to be exact, including Egypt, Finland, France, Greece, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nepal, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes