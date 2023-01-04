Following the many speculations surrounding a Jimin X Taeyang collaboration, it has now been officially confirmed on January 4. The two artists are said to be coming together on the latter's new solo project, VIBE, which is set to release on January 13 at 2 pm KST.

With less than two weeks away from its release, fans couldn't seem to hold back their excitement, as they took to Twitter to flood it with their various opinions and reactions.

They also noted that this collaboration holds a deeper meaning with regard to how much BTS Jimin has grown in the industry. Back in his debut days, the idol shared that BIGBANG Taeyang is the artist he admires the most. Now having to work on a full-fledged collaboration with him has fans overflowing with pride.

Fans react to Jimin X Taeyang collaboration, trend the news on Twitter

Following the release of the collaboration's official announcement, fans have since been on a rollercoaster of emotions, taking to Twitter to express how excited they are to have Jimin active again, so much so that hashtags #PJM1ISCOMING and #JIMINXTAEYANGISCOMING were trending worldwide.

Given that the last time ARMYs heard a feature from him was in his OST for Our Blues, With You eight months ago, they can't wait to celebrate and stream the idol's new project after its release.

With the high expectations that his previous solo tracks such as Promise, Serendipity, With You, Lie, etc have set, ARMYs are eagerly looking forward to VIBE. Alongside that, they also tried to find hints of the song's genre and what Jimin X Taeyang would sound like.

Though Jimin hasn't put forth a full-fledged album as of yet, fans have showered a lot of love and support for his solo tracks for their captivating and mesmerizing aspects. His latest OST, With You for the K-drama Our Blues, has been a great commercial hit, bagging many achievements. The song has crossed over 1.5M views on YouTube and has been recognized as one of the best OSTs by the Rolling Stones.

Fans believed that Jimin, despite being his first work on a K-drama soundtrack, perfectly communicated the essence of the show.

However, what intrigued them most was the fact that the teaser image for Jimin X Taeyang showcased an esthetic that they haven't seen in Jimin's solo projects. While most of his tracks and features lean toward a soft, melodic genre, ARMYs are intrigued by what Jimin and Taeyang have in store for them.

Despite his limited discography, the BTS member never fails to impress listeners with his impeccable vocals. With the Jimin X Taeyang collab right around the corner, fans have already begun planning goals and projects to showcase their love and support for the two artists. Additionally, with a potential full-length album from BTS Jimin soon, fans are also on the eager lookout for any signs that hint at the same.

