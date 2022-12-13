"PJM1 MV soon?": New Blonde Jimin look sends fans into a frenzy

BTS ARMYs are certain that Jimin might be the next member of the group to release his album.

On December 13, the group’s oldest member Jin enlisted in the military. The other members, too, arrived at the location for their oldest hyung's farewell and shared OT7 pictures for fans as well.

Although the members were dressed in thick coats and wore caps and face masks, Jimin’s bleached hair that peeked from under his beanie did not go unnoticed by ARMYs, who are convinced that he might be next in line to release his solo album. This would make Jimin the fourth member after j-hope, Jin, and RM to release his debut solo album.

Fans are excited at the prospect of the Filter singer releasing his debut solo album soon. An excited ARMY asked on Twitter,

"He’s going to film PJM1 MV soon???"

Orange Jimin on the way to blonde ???? This can only be one thing HE'S GOING TO FILM PJM1 MV SOON????

ARMYs are delighted to get a glimpse of blonde Jimin in BTS’ group picture

At around 1.45 pm KST, BTS’ Jin, along with others slated to begin their military service, entered the new recruits’ training center at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

The limited members of the media present there confirmed that a fleet of six black cars swiftly crossed the gate during that time. Fans guessed that the other six members had come in to bid Jin adieu as he started his military service today.

Confirmation of this speculation came soon after, when BTS took to their official Twitter to share OT7 pictures. In the pictures, the members are seen hugging Jin and even patting his head. However, eagle-eyed ARMYs were quick to spot something else as well. Fans noticed BTS member Jimin's blonde hair peeking from under his navy blue beanie.

Soon enough, “Blonde Jimin” and “PJM1 MV is coming” began trending on Twitter as fans are convinced that the Serendipity singer might be next in line after j-hope, Jin, and RM to release his solo album. Once confirmed, this will mark his first official solo release.

Others, however, also believe the singer's look might be related to his upcoming collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang. While there is no confirmation on that front either, this unexpected observation has sparked major interest among fans.

Some ARMYs are also guessing that the idol might be donning the new look for a magazine shoot or a brand endorsement as well. However, fans are aware that a change in hair color usually indicates that members have a music release coming up.

ARMYs have also noticed that 6 out of 7 BTS members have secured a spot on the Billboard Music charts with their solo songs and collaborations, with the exception of Jimin.

Or maybe magazine or other promo content but still this means he's working on visuals for the solo era now ahhhhh so we're getting closer to the release of the album

Yessssssssssss!!!!! I put it into the universe and am being rewarded!

Hęënã⁷ ツ 🌊 @13_moonchild_

PJM1 IS COMING JIMIN BLONDE ! SO JIMIN IS NEXT

lea⁷ @seokjinniebit



6 out of 7 of BTS all now have charted solo hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chartsPARK JIMIN YOU'RE NEXT BABY WE'RE SO EXCITED FOR YOUR UPCOMING SOLO WORK

Interestingly, Jimin is the only member of the group who has chosen to participate more in BTS activities versus solo endeavors. In addition to his solo songs for BTS' group albums - Lie, Serendipity, and Filter - the idol has released a few unofficial singles including Promise and Christmas Love. He also sang the OST With You for the K-drama Our Blues with Ha Sungwon.

BTS’ Jimin returns from New York after completing his personal schedule

On December 6, BTS’ Jimin was spotted at Seoul’s Incheon airport, while he was leaving for New York due to his personal schedule. The Filter singer has kept a low profile on his social media and has only posted on occasions like a fellow member’s birthday or to celebrate their album release. Fans were happy to finally see him in public but were left wondering why he was going to New York.

The BTS member returned to Korea on December 12 just in time for Jin’s departure. Fans thronged the airport to get a glimpse of the Lie singer, who graciously greeted the media and ARMYs waiting for him.

While there has been no update or official confirmation of his debut solo album or other endeavors as of yet, his new hair color has certainly sparked interest among fans.

