“It’s the Park Jimin Vibe”: BTS fans lavish praise on the member for his incredible collab with BIGBANG’s Taeyang

On Friday, January 13, BIGBANG’s Taeyang dropped his highly-awaited single titled VIBE featuring BTS’ Jimin.

Composed by a team of talented artists, including Taeyang, TEDDY, KUSH, Vince, and 24, VIBE expresses the different vibes one feels and experiences in a relationship. Besides the audio, there is an official music video featuring Taeyang and the talented BTS member, showing off their incredible dancing and performance skills.

Naturally, BTS fans have taken over the internet to lavish praise on the BTS member and his incredible contribution to VIBE, his first-ever official solo collab outside the group. Praising the Promise singer, a fan on Twitter wrote:

BTS’ Jimin takes over the internet with his new collab VIBE featuring BIGBANG’s Taeyang

BTS' Jimin and BIGBANG member Taeyang’s first-ever collaboration has been long in the making, and if the internet reactions are to go by, fans of both artists love the song. This is BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s first song in six years.

VIBE is an R&B track with bouncy percussion sounds fleshed out with the duo’s velvety smooth vocals. The song depicts the heart-fluttering feelings of romance and attraction between two people with similar dance vibes.

BTS fans have taken over social media with the hashtag “VIBEftJimin.” They pointed out how the Lie singer has been a fan of BIGBANG’s Taeyang since his debut years, and now a decade after Bangtan’s debut, he has collaborated with Taeyang.

“Youre the han river, I'm the Nam san”



“Im trapped inside your space, you're my matrix”



"im the stage, you're the spotlight"

"Youre the han river, I'm the Nam san"

"Im trapped inside your space, you're my matrix"

In October 2022, BIGBANG’s Taeyang deleted all the past photos from his Instagram, indicating that he is ready to start a new chapter in his musical journey after shifting to Teddy Park’s THE BLACK LABEL.

Soon, rumors were rife that the Filter singer would collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on his upcoming collab single VIBE. Notably, this is the BTS member’s first major project since the boy band announced their break from group activities, and the septet’s oldest member, Jin, enlisted in the military.

Fans are now waiting for the Serendipity singer’s solo debut album to be released soon.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang reveals how the collab with BTS’ Jimin happened

BTS’ Jimin’s collab with BIGBANG’s Taeyang has everyone, from celebrities to fans grooving and vibing to it. BTS’ RM and V posted Instagram stories supporting their bandmate, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, too, showed their support on Instagram for VIBE.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, BIGBANG’s Taeyang revealed that his producer Teddy Park was instrumental in making this collab happen. Taeyang revealed that Teddy Park mentioned two years ago that fans would like it if he collaborated with BTS’ Jimin on a great song.

The line stayed with Taeyang, who reached out to the Filter singer at the first opportunity and pitched the idea of VIBE to him. Taeyang also confessed that he has gotten quite close to BTS members over the past couple of months.

