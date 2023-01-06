“Jimin will serve looks”: BTS fans lavish praise on W Korea’s new cover star

On Friday, January 6, BTS fans woke up to discover that the septet’s ace performer Jimin is the new cover star for W Korea’s February 2023 issue.
The Serendipity singer is gracing not just one but six unique covers for the February issue of the reputed magazine. Interestingly, each cover features flower motifs, alluding to his image as a "flower boy" or "flower idol."
"Flower boy" or "flower idol" are terms used to describe male idols with soft and delicate features and beauty resembling a flower.
Lavishing praise on W Korea’s new cover star, an ARMY tweeted:
“Jimin X Dior” trends on Twitter as the luxury brand styles W Korea’s new cover star
“Jimin X Dior” is trending hot on Twitter as the luxury brand has styled W Korea’s new cover star. The star will be gracing a total of six covers of the magazine.
Jimin is the second BTS member after j-hope to grace the cover of W Korea. He is the third overall member after j-hope and V to feature solo on a reputed magazine cover within a year. j-hope had previously featured on the magazine cover of W Korea's August 2022 issue.
Dior has previously styled BTS for some of their biggest concerts, including the BTS Speak Yourself concert from their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour. The group has also sported Dior outfits at various Korean award functions.
The outfits sported by the With You singer for the cover of W Korea are from the Dior Spring 2023 Menswear show. His delightful W Korea cover will be available via the magazine’s official website and for purchase offline on January 18.
BTS fans have taken to social media to shower praise on the Promise singer and his charming presence that has elevated the magazine to greater heights. "Jimin X W Korea," "Jimin X Dior Summer 2023," and "Jimin The Cover Star" were some key phrases that are being used to lavish praise on the Serendipity singer.
A video containing the behind-the-scenes of his photoshoot and a mini interview will also be released later on W Korea's YouTube channel.
The magazine, on the other hand, will include high-definition pictorials of the BTS star and an in-depth interview. Pre-orders for his W Korea cover have already begun, and fans can order the magazine to read.
Fans have also noted that every time a BTS member features on W Korea’s cover, it means they have an exciting new music release in the offing.
When j-hope was featured on the August edition of W Korea, his solo album Jack in the Box was released at the same time, and now, fans are hoping that the magazine's February 2023 cover star will release his debut solo album as well.
BTS’ Jimin is all set to collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang
On Wednesday, January 4, BIGBANG’s Taeyang released a trendy teaser image announcing his upcoming collaboration with BTS’ Jimin for his new single VIBE.
VIBE is all set to release on January 13, Friday at 2 pm KST. This is Taeyang’s first solo release in six years and the Filter singer's first collaboration with another artist in many years.
Previously, when BTS members dropped Jin off to the military, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that BTS' talented dancer-performer was trying to conceal his blonde hair under a beanie and anticipated that new music featuring the Lie singer was around the corner.
Fans are hoping that besides the collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang, he will be releasing his solo album ‘PJM1’ soon.