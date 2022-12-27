BIGBANG’s Daesung and Taeyang leave YGE, G-Dragon still in discussion

Members of one of YG Entertainment’s (YGE) legendary idol groups, BIGBANG, have decided to walk separate paths. Early reports on December 26 stated that Taeyang had decided not to renew his contract with YGE. The idol has joined THE BLACK LABEL, YGE’s associate company founded by producer Teddy Park and Kush.

Unsurprisingly, the reports sent the K-pop fandom into a frenzy. Soon enough, fans began speculating about the status of the other two members - Daesung and G-Dragon. YGE then commented that they were in talks with the duo about their contracts. Hours later, it was revealed that Daesung had also left the agency.

springkies @jekkibby2 *TOP leaves YG*



*Taeyang moves to TBL*



*GD and Daesung discussing renewal*



YG to their investors:

*TOP leaves YG**Taeyang moves to TBL**GD and Daesung discussing renewal*YG to their investors:https://t.co/9CIc4ORkq2

The termination is big news for everyone, considering all three members have been with YG Entertainment for over 16 years. BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and quickly became an iconic group that would be remembered as a milestone act in the history of K-pop.

Despite being in different agencies, the artists will continue to be a part of the group.

Two BIGBANG members leave the agency, one currently in talks of a solo contract

Jan🌙🔮🎴 @frmjnlnn Youngbae terminated his contract with YGE and will officially be managed under The BlackLabel



Daesung also terminated his contract with YGE & is currently looking for a new start.



TOP ofc we know is in his own label.



Meanwhile GD is negotiating his contract with YGE still. Youngbae terminated his contract with YGE and will officially be managed under The BlackLabelDaesung also terminated his contract with YGE & is currently looking for a new start.TOP ofc we know is in his own label.Meanwhile GD is negotiating his contract with YGE still. https://t.co/g5ssW6oypE

On December 26, 2022, veteran K-pop fans went through a whirlwind of emotions as they were hit with the news of the three remaining BIGBANG members, Taeyang, Daesung, and G-Dragon’s contracts. T.O.P left the agency in February this year, citing his desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities.

SPOTV first reported the news, sharing that Taeyang had left YG Entertainment for THE BLACK LABEL. YGE then released a statement commenting that they were “truly happy” to share the news and that Taeyang will still be a part of the YG family and group. Meanwhile, there were also rumors of him collaborating with BTS' Jimin.

springkies @jekkibby2 twitter.com/bigbang_always… 언제까지나 빅뱅 @bigbang_always 2021년 6월 YG엔터테인먼트가 신사옥으로 이전한 후, YG엔터테인먼트가 쓰던 구사옥으로 이전하였으며 구사옥과 신사옥은 서로 다리로 이어져있다고 한다. 2021년 6월 YG엔터테인먼트가 신사옥으로 이전한 후, YG엔터테인먼트가 쓰던 구사옥으로 이전하였으며 구사옥과 신사옥은 서로 다리로 이어져있다고 한다. https://t.co/WJu2q5SHlr TIL there is a bridge literally connecting the black label to the new yg building— basically taeyang is still living in the same apartment complex but just changed room numbers TIL there is a bridge literally connecting the black label to the new yg building— basically taeyang is still living in the same apartment complex but just changed room numbers 😂 twitter.com/bigbang_always…

THE BLACK LABEL, YGE's associate company, currently represents artists such as JEON SOMI, ZION.T, and Vince among others.

Hours later, the same South Korean outlet reported that Daesung had also decided to leave YGE. In an official statement, the agency said:

“Daesung’s contract has concluded and he is seeking a new start.”

ihatebibs @ihatebibs @theseoulstory If GD decides to leave too it may be a big blow to YG but i think its about time that they don't need to rely on Bigbang anymore. Best of luck to all the members if Bigbang. Hope we hear new music from them next year! @theseoulstory If GD decides to leave too it may be a big blow to YG but i think its about time that they don't need to rely on Bigbang anymore. Best of luck to all the members if Bigbang. Hope we hear new music from them next year!

Meanwhile, SPOTV also reported that G-Dragon, the only remaining BIGBANG member yet in YGE, is currently discussing a solo contract with them. Despite leaving the group to fulfill their personal ambitions, Taeyang, Daesung, and T.O.P are still very much a part of the iconic K-pop group alongside G-Dragon.

Fans react to the news of their favorite idols' contracts

Before K-pop made its way to the mainstream global music industry, BIGBANG was taking big strides in the South Korean industry. BIGBANG was originally a five-member group, before Seungri retired from the group and entertainment industry after his involvement in the infamous Burning Sun scandal in 2019.

With three out of the four remaining members departing from YG Entertainment, VIPs' (the group's fandom) emotions are naturally all over the place. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

QUEEN_GFRIEND @Queen_Godfriend @theseoulstory Daesung, please continue singing! I like your voice and please appear on variety show more, you can be big in S.K, you're such a fun man! @theseoulstory Daesung, please continue singing! I like your voice and please appear on variety show more, you can be big in S.K, you're such a fun man!

rugaya @rugayainseo_twt "Daesung has terminated the contract and is seeking a new start"



OMG they're leaving this company one by one...as they should "Daesung has terminated the contract and is seeking a new start" OMG they're leaving this company one by one...as they should https://t.co/qP5Uc8UNnp

In other news, the group made a comeback after four years with the track Still Life in April 2022. Although the members are now on different paths, fans can hope to see the group reunite in a few years.

Poll : 0 votes