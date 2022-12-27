BIGBANG’s Daesung and Taeyang leave YGE, G-Dragon still in discussion

Members of one of YG Entertainment’s (YGE) legendary idol groups, BIGBANG, have decided to walk separate paths. Early reports on December 26 stated that Taeyang had decided not to renew his contract with YGE. The idol has joined THE BLACK LABEL, YGE’s associate company founded by producer Teddy Park and Kush.
Unsurprisingly, the reports sent the K-pop fandom into a frenzy. Soon enough, fans began speculating about the status of the other two members - Daesung and G-Dragon. YGE then commented that they were in talks with the duo about their contracts. Hours later, it was revealed that Daesung had also left the agency.
The termination is big news for everyone, considering all three members have been with YG Entertainment for over 16 years. BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and quickly became an iconic group that would be remembered as a milestone act in the history of K-pop.
Despite being in different agencies, the artists will continue to be a part of the group.
Two BIGBANG members leave the agency, one currently in talks of a solo contract
On December 26, 2022, veteran K-pop fans went through a whirlwind of emotions as they were hit with the news of the three remaining BIGBANG members, Taeyang, Daesung, and G-Dragon’s contracts. T.O.P left the agency in February this year, citing his desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities.
SPOTV first reported the news, sharing that Taeyang had left YG Entertainment for THE BLACK LABEL. YGE then released a statement commenting that they were “truly happy” to share the news and that Taeyang will still be a part of the YG family and group. Meanwhile, there were also rumors of him collaborating with BTS' Jimin.
THE BLACK LABEL, YGE's associate company, currently represents artists such as JEON SOMI, ZION.T, and Vince among others.
Hours later, the same South Korean outlet reported that Daesung had also decided to leave YGE. In an official statement, the agency said:
“Daesung’s contract has concluded and he is seeking a new start.”
Meanwhile, SPOTV also reported that G-Dragon, the only remaining BIGBANG member yet in YGE, is currently discussing a solo contract with them. Despite leaving the group to fulfill their personal ambitions, Taeyang, Daesung, and T.O.P are still very much a part of the iconic K-pop group alongside G-Dragon.
Fans react to the news of their favorite idols' contracts
Before K-pop made its way to the mainstream global music industry, BIGBANG was taking big strides in the South Korean industry. BIGBANG was originally a five-member group, before Seungri retired from the group and entertainment industry after his involvement in the infamous Burning Sun scandal in 2019.
With three out of the four remaining members departing from YG Entertainment, VIPs' (the group's fandom) emotions are naturally all over the place. Take a look at some of the reactions below:
In other news, the group made a comeback after four years with the track Still Life in April 2022. Although the members are now on different paths, fans can hope to see the group reunite in a few years.