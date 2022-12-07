Epik High Europe, UK and North America Tour: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Korean hip-hop trio Epik High have revealed details for their 2023 All Time High tour, slated for February 6, 2023. After the first few shows, the trio will head to North America in late February.
They will kick off their US tour on February 26 in San Diego, California, and will conclude the tour on April 14 in Las Vegas. The K-pop group is currently on the Asia-Pacific leg of their Epik High Is Here tour.
Tickets for all tour dates are available via epichigh.com, and will go on sale on December 9 at 10 am local time.
In a statement on Twitter, Epik High group leader Tablo said:
“Europe & North America are only the beginning. 2023 will be insane.”
He also teased new music, adding:
“A new tour means new ___,”
Epik High's All Time High 2023 tour dates and venues
Here are all the dates and venues for the hip-hop trio's upcoming tour:
- February 6 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester
- February 7 – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeline
- February 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Falkoner Center
- Unknown secret show date
- February 26 – San Diego, California, Observatory North Park
- February 27 – Tucson, Arizona, Rialto Theatre
- March 2 – San Antonio, Texas, Tech Port Center Arena
- March 5 – Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum
- March 6 – Houston, Texas, Warehouse Live
- March 8 – Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live
- March 9 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live
- March 11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy
- March 13 – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre
- March 15 – Sayreville, New Jersey, Starland Ballroom
- March 16 – New York City, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom
- March 18 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner
- March 19 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore
- March 21 – Montreal, Quebec, MTELUS
- March 23 – Toronto, Ontario, HISTORY
- March 24 – Detroit, Michigan, St. Andrew’s Hall
- March 26 – Chicago, Illinois, Radius
- March 28 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore
- March 30 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant
- April 1 – Denver, Colorado, Ogden Theatre
- April 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at The Complex
- April 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- April 5 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo
- April 6 – Portland Oregon – Crystal Ballroom
- April 8 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater
- April 9 – Sacramento, California, Hard Rock Live
- April 11 – Los Angeles, California, The Shrine Expo Hall
- April 14 – Las Vegas, Nevada, The Chelsea
In brief, about Epic High
Epic High is a South Korean alternative hip hop group whose lineup consists of the trio Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. The group has released 11 studio albums till date, the most recent of which was Epik High Is Here, which was released in two parts. The first part of the album was released on January 18, 2021, while Part 2 was released on February 14, 2022.
Both parts were released through OURS Co. While the first part featured singles including Rosario and Based On A True Story, the second part featured singles including Rain Song, Face ID, and Gray So Gray.
In 2016, Epik High became the first South Korean band to perform at the Coachella festival. The trio’s leader Tablo recently collaborated with BTS' group leader RM, for his song, All Day.