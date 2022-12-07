Epik High Europe, UK and North America Tour: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Korean hip-hop trio Epik High have revealed details for their 2023 All Time High tour, slated for February 6, 2023. After the first few shows, the trio will head to North America in late February.

They will kick off their US tour on February 26 in San Diego, California, and will conclude the tour on April 14 in Las Vegas. The K-pop group is currently on the Asia-Pacific leg of their Epik High Is Here tour.

Tickets for all tour dates are available via epichigh.com, and will go on sale on December 9 at 10 am local time.

tablo @blobyblo The final Epik High Is Here Tour show in Taipei! What an amazing year. Thank you all. Our fans are the best! The final Epik High Is Here Tour show in Taipei! What an amazing year. Thank you all. Our fans are the best! ❤️ https://t.co/3MbMHm93f1

In a statement on Twitter, Epik High group leader Tablo said:

“Europe & North America are only the beginning. 2023 will be insane.”

He also teased new music, adding:

“A new tour means new ___,”

Epik High's All Time High 2023 tour dates and venues

🗓️ Dates: Feb 6 ~ April 14, 2023

Here are all the dates and venues for the hip-hop trio's upcoming tour:

February 6 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

February 7 – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeline

February 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Falkoner Center

Unknown secret show date

February 26 – San Diego, California, Observatory North Park

February 27 – Tucson, Arizona, Rialto Theatre

March 2 – San Antonio, Texas, Tech Port Center Arena

March 5 – Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 6 – Houston, Texas, Warehouse Live

March 8 – Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live

March 9 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live

March 11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

March 13 – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre

March 15 – Sayreville, New Jersey, Starland Ballroom

March 16 – New York City, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom

March 18 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

March 19 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore

March 21 – Montreal, Quebec, MTELUS

March 23 – Toronto, Ontario, HISTORY

March 24 – Detroit, Michigan, St. Andrew’s Hall

March 26 – Chicago, Illinois, Radius

March 28 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

March 30 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

April 1 – Denver, Colorado, Ogden Theatre

April 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at The Complex

April 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 5 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo

April 6 – Portland Oregon – Crystal Ballroom

April 8 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

April 9 – Sacramento, California, Hard Rock Live

April 11 – Los Angeles, California, The Shrine Expo Hall

April 14 – Las Vegas, Nevada, The Chelsea

In brief, about Epic High

Epic High is a South Korean alternative hip hop group whose lineup consists of the trio Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. The group has released 11 studio albums till date, the most recent of which was Epik High Is Here, which was released in two parts. The first part of the album was released on January 18, 2021, while Part 2 was released on February 14, 2022.

Both parts were released through OURS Co. While the first part featured singles including Rosario and Based On A True Story, the second part featured singles including Rain Song, Face ID, and Gray So Gray.

In 2016, Epik High became the first South Korean band to perform at the Coachella festival. The trio’s leader Tablo recently collaborated with BTS' group leader RM, for his song, All Day.

