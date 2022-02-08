Who is SicKick? DJ’s Talking to the Moon remix goes viral on TikTok

TikTok has given a great platform to various creators and one such artist is SicKick. His remix of Bruno Mars' song Talking to the Moon went viral in 2021 as part of the Face Symmetry challenge.

Challengers showcased facial symmetry by repeatedly mirror-inverting their videos on the beats of the track. The track has over 25,000 TikToks and 45,000 Instagram reels attached to it.

After its success on social media, the musician dropped a longer version of the remix on YouTube, which has been viewed over 26 million times.

SicKick was known as Lomaticc before turning into a viral masked-DJ

SicKick, born on October 25, 1988, is a Canadian musician whose real name is Lomus Rai Babber. The singer has roots in South Asia but not much is known about his personal life, except that he is unmarried and single.

He has been making music for around 10 years, and was the lead singer for a band called Culture Shock. At that time he was known as Lomaticc.

Lomaticc was the lead singer for an Indo-western band (Image via CultureShockOfficial/YouTube)

Culture Shock was founded by the Canadian DJ, Baba Kahn and the band made Indo-western music by fusing desi sounds to western songs. The band had remixed hits for artists like Sean Paul, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

But the band took a break in 2014 and the members went their separate ways.

A few years later, Babber changed his stage name to SicKick, and made a grand entry on social media with EDM remixes and mashups of popular songs. His most popular video on YouTube is a mash-up of Sean Paul songs, that has been played over 51 million times. His YouTube account has 3.42 million subscribers.

The artist is popular on other social media platforms as well, his Instagram and TikTok accounts are followed by 4.1 million and 4.3 million users respectively.

The DJ is said to have a net worth of $2 million, with a major part of his earnings coming from music streaming platforms like Soundcloud and Spotify. His Soundcloud account has over 108,000 followers and he has over 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

He also earns from performing as a DJ all across the world and owns an online merch store, S!CK.

