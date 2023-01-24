“Butter meets Batman..”: BTS’ Jimin steals the spotlight as he poses with Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell and more

On January 20, BTS’ Jimin made a stunning appearance at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter Show, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. The event, which was held at the iconic Place de la Concorde in Paris, featured the unveiling of Creative Director of Dior Homme Kim Jones’ latest collection.

Just the previous week, BTS’ Jimin was named as the new global ambassador of Dior, and this news thrilled ARMYs worldwide who flocked over to the event to catch a glimpse of the BTS member.

The crowd was in for a surprise as j-hope, a fellow member of the band, made a striking appearance in support of his close friend. The duo attracted the paparazzi from all the angles as Jimin looked stunning in a grey suit with a turtleneck and chunky boots, while Ho-seok looked stunning in a monochrome suit.

Right from his jaw-dropping entrance with the paparazzi crowd to his solo photoshoot against the Dior Logo setup, Jimin managed to mark the event with his presence along with Parisian ARMYs cheering him on at the brief encounter.

Fans go gaga over BTS' Jimin at the DIOR fashion show as he interacts with worldwide superstars

The front row of the DIOR Homme Menswear Fall-Winter Show was filled with high profile celebrities and designers, with Jimin and j-hope being among them. The BTS members stole the limelight, but fans were ecstatic to witness their interactions with the likes of Twilight star Robert Pattinson among others.

ARMYs were notably delighted as the BTS members are huge fans of the fantasy Twilight series, and had even created an iconiofparody on the vampire baseball match in the fifth episode of IN THE SOOP.

A full circle moment occurred this week at the Dior show in Paris, when Robert Pattinson and Jimin took photos. Fans are even hoping for a Dior collaboration campaign where Jimin and Robert Pattinson can feature together.

Jimin assumed his role as global ambassador, mingling around with Dior’s designers and fellow ambassadors at the show. The Promise singer appeared close-knit with his arm around Kim Jones, the man behind many of Dior’s iconic Men’s wear collection. He even struck a pose with a 'V' sign with football legend David Beckham and his son Cruz, and shared these memories on his Instagram stories.

Jimin's year¹³ STREAM VIBE!! @pjmgem still can't believe I got Jimin and David Beckham. a win for me

𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐤𝐢💜(박디올데뷔팬) @nikkil0ves7 2002년 지민이는 월드컵 응원하는 갓기천사엿구

베컴은 그 월드컵 무대에서 인생 최전성기를 맞이했었음

오늘 베컴은 지민이랑 사진찍은거 자랑하려고 쇼 끝나자마자 헐레벌떡 올리고 있고

그거 본 아미들은 용케 경호원 몰래 사진찍었네~이러고 놀리고있음ㅋㅋ(경호원이 오늘 열일해서 나온 드립ㅋㅋ) 2002년 지민이는 월드컵 응원하는 갓기천사엿구베컴은 그 월드컵 무대에서 인생 최전성기를 맞이했었음오늘 베컴은 지민이랑 사진찍은거 자랑하려고 쇼 끝나자마자 헐레벌떡 올리고 있고그거 본 아미들은 용케 경호원 몰래 사진찍었네~이러고 놀리고있음ㅋㅋ(경호원이 오늘 열일해서 나온 드립ㅋㅋ) https://t.co/Oda0S5DYjK

DAVID BECKHAM posted photo together with CRUZ and THE PARK JIMIN , on his official Instagram story



MY MINDS BLOWN.. KINGS!!!! 🤯



FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN

HUMAN DIOR PARK JIMIN

#JIMINxDIOR

#JiminAtDiorFashionShow

THE MAIN EVENT, OMG JIMIN, DAVID BECKHAM posted photo together with CRUZ and THE PARK JIMIN , on his official Instagram story

FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN
HUMAN DIOR PARK JIMIN
#JIMINxDIOR
#JiminAtDiorFashionShow
#DIORWINTER23

Another notable moment rounding the internet was Jimin and j-hope's interaction with model and actor Naomi Campbell in the front row. Naomi was seen saying something to Jimin as the cameras flashed away. Naomi even shared the event's pictures on her Instagram handle featuring the BTS members.

K-pop has only grown to dominate fashion week in the recent past, with fans gathering to see j-hope at the Vuitton show at the Louvre and BIGBANG's Taeyang at Givenchy during fashion week. Mobs gathered outside Jisoo’s Dior entrance and ENHYPEN’s Prada show in Milan last week, just demonstrating how K-culture is making an impact on the fashion world.

