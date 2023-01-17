On January 15, 2023, all the members of ENHYPEN attended the Prada Fall Winter 23 Menswear Fashion Show which was held in Milan, and soon after, the K-pop boy group became the talk of the town.

Being the first K-pop group ever to have all the members attend a Prada Fashion Show together, the influence that ENHYPEN had that day was massive.

The boys stole the spotlight at the show, especially thanks to the many ENGENES who were physically present to catch a glimpse of them.

What surprised many, including Vogue, was that the majority of the crowd that waited beside the red carpet and attended the fashion show were ENGENES.

Vogue mentioned that they had never seen more than 7,000 fans screaming and cheering for their K-pop idols at the event. As ENHYPEN continued their interactions with many significant personalities present at the show, the pride of ENGENES doubled.

The boys were seen engaging in conversions with the director of Prada, Raf Simons, and the head of the luxury fashion house, Miuccia Prada. They also received personal gifts from Prada as soon as they landed in Milan.

PROD BY ENGENE @PRODBYENGENE ENHYPEN greeted by fans at Prada F/W 23 Event

ENHYPEN greeted by fans at Prada F/W 23 Event https://t.co/ZUen3LVd4U

erica @vijaylanteshit the moment enhypen were announced to attend the prada show, i knew they'd meet famous people from across the globe but idt it really hit me until their photos with win metawin, daniel caesar, kentaro sakaguchi, manu rios, louis partridge, etc. began to surface 🧍🏻‍♀️ like.. what the moment enhypen were announced to attend the prada show, i knew they'd meet famous people from across the globe but idt it really hit me until their photos with win metawin, daniel caesar, kentaro sakaguchi, manu rios, louis partridge, etc. began to surface 🧍🏻‍♀️ like.. what https://t.co/iEfWU8HxQv

ENHYPEN member JAY has often mentioned that he aims to create his own designs one day and his interaction with Miuccia Prada was the most talked-about. Every ENGENE online couldn't help but feel proud of how far the boys have come given that it has only been about two years since their debut.

ENGENES overflow with pride as ENHYPEN's appearance at Prada Fashion Show takes over the internet

As ENHYPEN featured on several local Italian news channels with articles covering their impactful presence at the Prada Fashion Show, ENGENES were over the moon.

🦇 @PhDinrk

#PRADAxENHYPEN oh wow the peak of the viewers on enhypen live stream of the prada show was 130k, that's so amazing oh wow the peak of the viewers on enhypen live stream of the prada show was 130k, that's so amazing#PRADAxENHYPEN https://t.co/90GTka5GUE

zi ❦ loves jay 🧸 @springflowerjay



#PRADAxENHYPEN #ENHYPEN_JAY



Jay talking to Miuccia Prada, the head designer of Prada. As someone who dreams to become a fashion designer someday, this really means so much for him. I’m so happy for Jay that he got to meet the people he looks up to. Jay talking to Miuccia Prada, the head designer of Prada. As someone who dreams to become a fashion designer someday, this really means so much for him. I’m so happy for Jay that he got to meet the people he looks up to. #PRADAxENHYPEN #ENHYPEN_JAY https://t.co/x0hQ6yxcyv

ً @jaeyundoII enhypen being mentioned and commended in these articles covering prada in milan fashion week, mentioning their impact and brought in such a big crowd and engagement enhypen being mentioned and commended in these articles covering prada in milan fashion week, mentioning their impact and brought in such a big crowd and engagement https://t.co/jhEiIKrVDg

ً @jaykiduo



#PRADAxENHYPEN



enhypen with miuccia prada and raf simons DO YOU UNDERSTAND THE SIGNIFICANCE. jay must be pinching himself right now enhypen with miuccia prada and raf simons DO YOU UNDERSTAND THE SIGNIFICANCE. jay must be pinching himself right now 😭#PRADAxENHYPEN https://t.co/hgZBnY1Q0s

While they initially garnered a lot of attention from the massive crowd that was there to support them, ENHYPEN continued to prove why they have such a strong fanbase throughout the night. With their gentlemen-like characteristics and charismatic aura, everyone had their heads turning towards the seven-member K-pop group that eventually became the main event of the night.

Not to mention their chic and classy Prada outfits that represented each member's individual style. Naturally, ENGENES trended "THE VAMPIRES WEAR PRADA" on Twitter to shed light on the boy group's flourishing influence at the Prada Fashion Show.

🍊ariᴱᴺ⁻ @sunkissest today’s italian news on national tv:

“the most followed boy band of the planet, a crowd like this couldn’t be seen in a long time. thousands of young teens screaming all together just one name: ENHYPEN. the korean boy band guests at the Prada runaway” today’s italian news on national tv:“the most followed boy band of the planet, a crowd like this couldn’t be seen in a long time. thousands of young teens screaming all together just one name: ENHYPEN. the korean boy band guests at the Prada runaway” https://t.co/7O3GoC0Rpa

🐈‍⬛ @Iovejayke enhypen being the first korean boyband that has attended a fashion show as a whole, receiving gifts from prada immediately after they landed, having thousands of people be there JUST for them.. i’m so proud to see how far they’ve come enhypen being the first korean boyband that has attended a fashion show as a whole, receiving gifts from prada immediately after they landed, having thousands of people be there JUST for them.. i’m so proud to see how far they’ve come https://t.co/rt8RpHOBIv

sofi @rikilouve this prada fashion week made the fashion industry open their eyes to enhypen. some attendees who came didn’t know them, but they came home knowing enhypen this prada fashion week made the fashion industry open their eyes to enhypen. some attendees who came didn’t know them, but they came home knowing enhypen

Fans were most happy about the well-deserved attention and exposure that the group finally received. In the two years since the K-pop group's debut, they've proved their ever-increasing influence one too many times. While most of the attention they received was in the context of the K-pop industry, fans were thrilled to see the boys dominate internationally after their appearance at the Prada Fashion Show.

As they continue to expand their horizons and showcase their innately influential auras in many fields, ENGENES are ready to shower them with love and support throughout their journey.

