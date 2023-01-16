“What's with the sudden hit?”: Criticisms pour in as ENHYPEN’s Sunoo was seen being allegedly hit by a staff

BELIFT LAB is under fire from ENHYPEN’s fans as a video captured the idol being hit by a staff member. It is unclear if the moment captured was a playful or a serious moment between the two. However, mixed responses began pouring in online.
The clip posted by Twitter user @changfIower showed the members walking backstage of the event in line with staff members. Sunoo, the group’s leader, was the last member in line.
As he waved to the fans, a female staff member raised her hand at him. While fans aren’t sure of the bond between the two, they mentioned that it was unprofessional to do so in a public space.
The video was recorded during the group’s participation at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 event in Milan on January 15. The Polaroid Love singers, especially the youngest member Ni-Ki, made a lot of buzz online and went viral for multiple things.
Fans raise concerns regarding the treatment of ENHYPEN’s Sunoo by a staff member in Milan
ENHYPEN recently made many waves on the red carpet of Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 Menswear show on January 15 in Milan. While all members looked charming, Ni-Ki stole the spotlight with his hairstyle, outfit, and mannerisms at the event. It was the group’s first fashion event of the year, and naturally, fans went berserk to record every possible moment of the group in public.
Twitter user @changflower recorded a video of Sunoo waving at the fans until he disappeared out of sight. While the caption and video looked adorable at first glance, many fans noticed a split-second incident where a female staff member who was escorting him raised her hand and allegedly hit the idol on his back.
The action could be seen as a playful pat, especially because Sunoo’s bond with the staff member isn’t disclosed. However, ENHYPEN’s fans, ENGENEs, had a mixed response to the video.
While many believed the woman was serious and hit the idol, others were open to discussing that they couldn’t judge their relationship.
The majority of the sentiment was that the female staff member should have refrained from doing so in public. Some called her unprofessional too. Take a look at some of the comments below:
Recent updates on ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN was recently embroiled in another controversy, specifically with its member, Jay. Korean netizens heavily criticized the idol for his comments about Korean history on a live stream. He posted a letter on Weverse apologizing for “any discomfort and inconveniences” caused due to his words.
Meanwhile, the Polaroid Love group is among the many artists selected for TVING’s documentary series, K-pop Generation. The series is scheduled for release on January 26 and aims to give “factual entertainment” about top artists from the first to the fourth generation of K-pop.