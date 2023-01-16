“What's with the sudden hit?”: Criticisms pour in as ENHYPEN’s Sunoo was seen being allegedly hit by a staff

BELIFT LAB is under fire from ENHYPEN’s fans as a video captured the idol being hit by a staff member. It is unclear if the moment captured was a playful or a serious moment between the two. However, mixed responses began pouring in online.

The clip posted by Twitter user @changfIower showed the members walking backstage of the event in line with staff members. Sunoo, the group’s leader, was the last member in line.

As he waved to the fans, a female staff member raised her hand at him. While fans aren’t sure of the bond between the two, they mentioned that it was unprofessional to do so in a public space.

The video was recorded during the group’s participation at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 event in Milan on January 15. The Polaroid Love singers, especially the youngest member Ni-Ki, made a lot of buzz online and went viral for multiple things.

Fans raise concerns regarding the treatment of ENHYPEN’s Sunoo by a staff member in Milan

ENHYPEN recently made many waves on the red carpet of Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 Menswear show on January 15 in Milan. While all members looked charming, Ni-Ki stole the spotlight with his hairstyle, outfit, and mannerisms at the event. It was the group’s first fashion event of the year, and naturally, fans went berserk to record every possible moment of the group in public.

Twitter user @changflower recorded a video of Sunoo waving at the fans until he disappeared out of sight. While the caption and video looked adorable at first glance, many fans noticed a split-second incident where a female staff member who was escorting him raised her hand and allegedly hit the idol on his back.

a saw enhypen and is so happy || famous era @changfIower enhypen at the other prada event! sunoo at the end didn’t want to leave ahahah enhypen at the other prada event! sunoo at the end didn’t want to leave ahahah https://t.co/MW1O5QqRL8

The action could be seen as a playful pat, especially because Sunoo’s bond with the staff member isn’t disclosed. However, ENHYPEN’s fans, ENGENEs, had a mixed response to the video.

While many believed the woman was serious and hit the idol, others were open to discussing that they couldn’t judge their relationship.

The majority of the sentiment was that the female staff member should have refrained from doing so in public. Some called her unprofessional too. Take a look at some of the comments below:

ًascella ❁ | still hoping @radiantjungwon Idk what's their relationship or if they're close but I do find this very weird like he was literally just waving to the fans why would they hit him like that? Idk anything about them but doing it publicly infront of so many fans with so many camera filming it 🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/jakesfavv/stat… Idk what's their relationship or if they're close but I do find this very weird like he was literally just waving to the fans why would they hit him like that? Idk anything about them but doing it publicly infront of so many fans with so many camera filming it 🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/jakesfavv/stat…

has❦ @rikkitties I don’t care whether they’re close with one another or it was a joke, staff hitting sunoo in public is not acceptable at all. That hit looked aggressive like you’re in public where’s the professionalism I don’t care whether they’re close with one another or it was a joke, staff hitting sunoo in public is not acceptable at all. That hit looked aggressive like you’re in public where’s the professionalism

janice🇬🇭 ensd 📌 @enhababes that video is upsetting, using all that strength to hit sunoo and it didnt seem playful either ... that video is upsetting, using all that strength to hit sunoo and it didnt seem playful either ...

nicole🐿️ @prdxwoni WHY DID SHE HIT SUNOO LIKE THAT WHY DID SHE HIT SUNOO LIKE THAT https://t.co/rVHVjcxZ5F

★ @myfavesunoo I’m a bit late but… ain’t no way I’m hearing that sunoo got hit by staff??!!?? idc if he’s close with that staff or whatever but isn’t it a little weird to hit your artist like that in a public area?? it looked a bit aggressive if I’m being honest I’m a bit late but… ain’t no way I’m hearing that sunoo got hit by staff??!!?? idc if he’s close with that staff or whatever but isn’t it a little weird to hit your artist like that in a public area?? it looked a bit aggressive if I’m being honest 😬

nerdy걸 82 @mykittycom they're super close with their staff, it was clearly friendly. I can assure you that when we saw them taking pictures at the duomo, we also saw how close they all are with their staff members. They took pictures and laughed together a saw enhypen and is so happy || famous era @changfIower enhypen at the other prada event! sunoo at the end didn’t want to leave ahahah enhypen at the other prada event! sunoo at the end didn’t want to leave ahahah https://t.co/MW1O5QqRL8 Why are you guys overreactingthey're super close with their staff, it was clearly friendly. I can assure you that when we saw them taking pictures at the duomo, we also saw how close they all are with their staff members. They took pictures and laughed together twitter.com/changfIower/st… Why are you guys overreacting 😭 they're super close with their staff, it was clearly friendly. I can assure you that when we saw them taking pictures at the duomo, we also saw how close they all are with their staff members. They took pictures and laughed together twitter.com/changfIower/st…

Recent updates on ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN was recently embroiled in another controversy, specifically with its member, Jay. Korean netizens heavily criticized the idol for his comments about Korean history on a live stream. He posted a letter on Weverse apologizing for “any discomfort and inconveniences” caused due to his words.

Meanwhile, the Polaroid Love group is among the many artists selected for TVING’s documentary series, K-pop Generation. The series is scheduled for release on January 26 and aims to give “factual entertainment” about top artists from the first to the fourth generation of K-pop.

Poll : 0 votes