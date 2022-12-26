Popular K-pop idols to bare their souls in new documentary 'Fill In The Blank'

Popular K-pop idols such as Oh My Girl's Hyojung, The Boyz's Q, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, and LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon will be seen together on WATCHA's new documentary Fill In The Blank.

The four idols will be seen revealing their true identities and personal lives on the documentary-style show that is expected to premiere on January 3, 2023. Individual posters for each of the idols were unveiled on December 23 to build anticipation for the show.

According to reports, the show's concept revolves around the psychological theory that the highly materialized lives of people belonging to modern society can be described by nine objects.

The documentary will follow the idols' journey off the stage as they attempt to find nine objects that best describe their life.

The main teaser image of the show reads,

"Can you describe your life with nine objects?"

Each of the individual posters also have cryptic quotes on them. Chaewon's poster says,

"I don't think there will be a day when my goal disappears"

Hyojung’s poster reads,

“I think the times I spent saying I was okay when I wasn’t were actually difficult.”

Q's poster has the words,

"To me, 25 years old was so painful"

Wooyoung’s poster reads,

“I’m someone who shows everything and does not hide my heart.”

Fill in the Blank will be a four-episode show premiering exclusively on WATCHA. Wooyoung will feature in the first episode of the show with Hyojung, Q and Chaewon appearing in the subsequent episodes.

"So Excited for this" - Intrigued fans react to teaser images of Fill In The Blank

The show's teaser images with rather serious quotes piqued the interests of all four fandoms. Moreover, a promotional tweet by WATCHA read:

"I'm not an idol who leads K-pop. It's time to unravel the "me" of human beings."

Fans expressed their curiosity to see the idols' personal lives and get to know them better through the show. Many were interested in knowing the context of the quotes, while others were more eager to learn what the nine objects might be.

Many fans also appeared to be taken aback and confused by the announcement, while others said they couldn't wait for the show's release.

K-pop documentary shows: A rising trend

The personal lives of K-pop idols are usually kept away from the spotlight by their agencies. However, with K-pop going global, many fans are interested in learning about the personalities of their favorite idols. Hence, shows that portray raw, unfiltered people behind their stage names are a rising trend in the industry.

Many groups, from BTS to BLACKPINK, have released their own documentaries. While some focus on the days leading up to their debut, others capture the emotions behind-the-scenes at some of their biggest concerts.

However, Fill In The Blank aka Fill In The Blanks Below starring Kim Chae-won, Choi Hyo-jung, Jung Woo-young and Ji Chang-min will be different from the typical idol documentary shows.

It will focus purely on the personal aspects of the idols' lives rather than their well-known identity as public figures.

