5 K-pop documentaries that fans should catch up with: BTS' Burn the Stage, SMTOWN's I AM, and more

K-pop documentaries allow fans to catch a glimpse of their favorite artists behind the scenes, preparing and creating the music they love, as well as offer snippets of the concept and choreography that goes behind large scale concerts.

The genre of musical documentaries is not new. Dozens of Western artists, including The Beatles, Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift, and recently Selena Gomez, have been the subject of filmmakers' fancy, who are creating well-rounded cinematic projects that serve as a starting point for ordinary people trying to understand the beloved stars behind their celebrity personas.

Most documentaries featuring K-pop artists follow them across a concert or tour, covering their experiences, insecurities, and successes in a manner that offers glimpses of their strong points and shortcomings.

K-pop documentaries that are a must-watch for music lovers

1) BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

When Netflix released this documentary in 2020, BLINKs knew it would be historic, just like the beloved quartet. Chronicling BLACKPINK's journey from the beginning of their career, when they were trainees, to their eventual superstardom, Light up the Sky is an insightful yet appreciative K-pop documentary about the four girls.

Directed by Caroline Suh, the mastermind behind the 2018 Netflix food documentary, Salt Fat Acid Heat, the film is inspiring, touching, and sincere, and allows fans to understand what drives the BLACKPINK members and how they have dealt with their fame.

2) I AM : SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR in Madison Square Garden

Any fan of SM Entertainment's second-generation K-pop groups will enjoy I AM. The K-pop documentary goes behind the scenes of SMTOWN (the collective name for all artists under the company owned by Lee So-man) and their first concert at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

Being the first concert of epic proportions held by K-pop idols, it generated a lot of interest at the time. Getting a glance at the preparations for the SMTOWN concert, this documentary offers many unique insights into the interpersonal relationships between the artists from one of the biggest labels in Korea.

3) SEVENTEEN: HIT THE ROAD

SEVENTEEN is one of the biggest boy groups in the K-pop industry today, and watching their journey through their second world tour, ODE TO YOU, always proves to be an enlightening experience for fans of the group as well as of K-pop enthusiasts in general.

While concert films can sometimes gloss over the difficulties faced by musicians, this 2020 K-pop documentary details issues and offers explanations for interruptions during the tour along with highlighting the band's own perspectives. It is available to watch on YouTube and Weverse.

4) BIG BANG MADE

Released when BIG BANG were in the prime of their careers, BIG BANG MADE chronicles the journey of the K-pop group through their 2015 world tour, compressing 340 days of concerts, practices, music-making activities, and recording sessions into two hours.

Despite the band being affected by several controversies during their time in the limelight, this K-pop documentary is a good watch to understand why BIG BANG continues to gain success till date, especially within Korea, even winning Best Vocal Performance Group at the 2022 MAMA Awards. The K-pop documentary can be streamed on Google Play Movies & TV.

5) Burn the Stage: the Movie

The first of many concert films to be released by BTS, Burn the Stage takes audiences through the superstars' journey on their 2017 Wings World Tour. The documentary offers a glimpse of what the septet went through when they started their journey of global domination following their first win at the Billboard Music Awards for Top Social Artist that year.

Though the film is geared towards fans, anyone interested in the group's success should watch the K-pop documentary that captures moments of euphoria and melancholy, offering an insider's look into the tour. BTS' Burn The Stage is available for purchase on YouTube.

Adding to its already-large number of K-pop documentaries, streaming service Disney+ is all set to release the docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. It promises to showcase different sides of the band while exploring the complete journey of BTS since their debut.

