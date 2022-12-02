Top 10 K-pop soloists on Spotify Wrapped 2022 globally

It's that time of the year when everyone's social media is filled with their Spotify Wrapped 2022 artists and songs. K-pop has had a good year overall, with interesting new releases by established groups and rookie bands stealing the limelight with their viral, catchy songs.

Soloists, including the K-pop group members who released tracks on their own, had a separate list on Spotify Wrapped 2022. Since being released on December 1, 2022, this list has come under fire from fans of BTS, who were upset that collaboration songs were not considered for the group's solo artists. ARMY, as the fans are called, tagged Spotify K-pop in their tweets with the hashtag #SpotifyCorrupt.

Nonetheless, K-pop soloists are well-loved by people worldwide - a fact that is a testament to the popularity of Korean music and its universality.

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Jung Kook, Lisa, and eight more K-pop soloists who made an impact this year

10) Jay Park

Korean-American rapper Jay Park, who is known for being active in the Korean hip-hop scene, is the tenth most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify Wrapped 2022. Among other songs, he released GANADARA (feat. IU), which also won him a trophy at the 2022 MAMA Awards for Best Hip Hop & Urban Music.

9) Agust D

The alter-ego of BTS' SUGA, Agust D, who allows the rapper the freedom to embrace his rebellious side, also featured on the most-streamed K-pop soloists on Spotify Wrapped 2022. With two mixtapes released so far, fans loved the artist's uniqueness, touching upon darker themes to address his deepest anxieties. Moreover, his song Daechwita might be the most well-known among the tracks he has released as a solo artist.

8) Jessi

Korean-American rapper Jessi, formerly part of P NATION, is among the top solo K-pop artists on the Spotify Wrapped 2022 playlist. Though she has been active in the industry for a while, her popularity blew up in 2020 with her track NUNU NANA, Since then, Jessi's released singles include What Type of X, Cold Blooded, and this year's Zoom, all of which have received much love from fans all around the globe.

7) PSY

If Gangnam Style had the world grooving to its beat in 2012, That That (prod. and feat. SUGA of BTS) definitely invoked everyone's inner dancers in 2022. PSY has been active in the industry since 2001, but he only caught global stardom after Gangnam Style and its follow-up single GENTLEMAN in 2012 and 2013, respectively. His 2022 album was also much awaited, landing him on the list of the most-streamed K-pop artists.

6) Taeyeon

As one of the best female vocalists in the K-pop industry, Taeyeon's presence among the most-streamed soloists on Spotify Wrapped 2022 is hardly surprising. Girls' Generation, aka SNSD, may have brought her fame and recognition in 2007, but her 2015 solo EP, I, allowed her to explore her own voice as an artist. INVU, from the 2022 album of the same name, won her Best Vocal Performance Solo at the MAMA Awards, proving the scale of her solo tracks.

5) V

When he is not astounding people with his visuals, BTS' V touches hearts with his deep and beautiful vocals. Christmas Tree, released in 2021 as the original soundtrack for Our Beloved Summer, made Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, one of the top five most-streamed K-pop soloists in the Spotify Wrapped 2022 playlist. Moreover, he has previously contributed to OSTs for Hwarang and Itaewon Class.

4) IU

IU, dubbed "The Nation's Little Sister" by South Koreans, is among the most-streamed K-pop solo artists on Spotify Wrapped 2022. Apart from being a singer-songwriter of considerable repute, IU has also acted in several K-dramas and movies. Her last album, LILAC, was released in 2021, but the songs continue to delight listeners all around the world. Additionally, she became the first Korean female artist to perform at Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium in September 2022.

3) j-hope

The first member to release a full-length album after the announcement of BTS' second chapter, j-hope's solo debut came with high expectations. His recent wins at the MAMA Awards have proven to have exceeded these expectations. Arson from Jack in the Box deserves all the love it got that pushed j-hope into the top three most-streamed soloists in K-pop on Spotify Wrapped 2022.

2) LISA

Despite releasing no solo songs this year, Lisa is the most-streamed female K-pop soloist, as well as second overall, on Spotify Wrapped 2022. The Thai-born idol dropped her single album in 2021, showing different aspects of her personality and highlighting her home country on the title track. MONEY, a b-side track, became viral on social media, which then became popular over streaming sites like Spotify.

1) Jung Kook

BTS' youngest member Jung Kook became the most-streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify Wrapped 2022, with just one solo song and one collaboration. In teaming up with Charlie Puth for the latter's Left and Right, the BTS member offers a glimpse into the universal timbre of his voice, which blends into any genre of music effortlessly. Moreover, his solo song Stay Alive, which was produced by SUGA, served as the OST to BTS' webtoon, 7 FATES: CHAKHO.

Despite the issues with the streams pointed out by fans, Spotify Wrapped 2022 remains one of the best innovations of the global streaming service. Music listeners can assess which artists touched their hearts and the songs that meant the most to them.

