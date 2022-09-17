Watch: LE SSERAFIM's documentary reveals the hardships behind debuting as an idol

On September 16, HYBE posted a trailer for LE SSERAFIM's documentary titled The World Is My Oyster.

The two-minute trailer takes viewers behind the glitz and glamor of the rookie girl group. It aims to show the journey of the members’ first step into the agency, their thoughts behind debuting (and for some, re-debuting), harsh feedback, and moments of exhaustion.

The K-pop industry conceals a bitter truth behind its colorful, flawless presentation. LE SSERAFIM’s The World is My Oyster will satiate some viewers' curiosity who wish to know the behind-the-scenes of a debut group in training. The group made waves across the industry pre-debut, owing to the fact that it was the first girl group to debut under HYBE, a behemoth Korean entertainment label.

The trailer shows Sakura, Kim Chae-won, and Huh Yunjin’s first meeting at HYBE and how they felt at peace knowing that they had people to count on. Sakura, 24, raises an important question about debuting at what is considered an "old" age, while Bang Si-hyuk hints at the company’s massive power, among other things.

Originally a six-member group, Kim Garam was removed from the lineup after school bullying allegations surfaced online. The documentary only focuses on five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae.

LE SSERAFIM’s The World Is My Oyster will showcase viewers real pre-debut struggles of K-pop idols

joe | LE SSERAFIM @elsserafim LE SSERAFIM really worked hard during debut preparations, their training process looks so intense omg can't wait to see the full documentary!!! LE SSERAFIM really worked hard during debut preparations, their training process looks so intense omg can't wait to see the full documentary!!! https://t.co/29D50Zl5Ky

The World Is My Oyster, a LE SSERAFIM debut documentary, is all set for release on September 17, 8:00 pm KST. The trailer announcement for the series was posted just a day before, but the girl group’s massive success brought much attention to it. The trailer has already been viewed 814k times on YouTube, further signaling curiosity.

The trailer opens with HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk’s piercing question, which aptly showcases HYBE’s unparalleled power amidst a drone view of the huge H building.

“I saw many people saying this, ‘What’s so adventurous about signing with a big company like HYBE?’ What are you saying…(laughs)”

The next scene shows former IZ*ONE members Sakura and Kim Chae-won’s entry into the agency. While the former talks about the negative perception of 20+ idols debuting, the latter shares what made her re-debut. The duo are joined by their former Produce 48 participant, Huh Yunjin. Eunchae and Kazuha are then introduced as hopeful trainees too.

The trailer takes on a harsh turn as it is revealed that success is secondary, and debuting as an idol that society is bowled over by, is primary. Montages of girls exhausted, scared, dripping with sweat, visibly nervous and countless practice clips take over.

It also includes harsh feedback from teachers and round-table meetings with the company’s staff that never fails to emphasize the importance of what it takes to be a K-pop idol. The trailer ends with a glimpse into LE SSERAFIM’s life, now merged with pre-debut moments.

ale ♡ LENIVERSE @jinfim im prob going to cry when i watch this docu ): im so proud of le sserafim 🤍 im prob going to cry when i watch this docu ): im so proud of le sserafim 🤍 https://t.co/vK1MKv9Tc8

Many idols have previously opened up to share how grueling the trainee process is, especially when one is selected as a debut group member. While not many have taken the path to showcase a debut documentary, LE SSERAFIM’s series will give viewers major insights into the preparations behind a K-pop idol group, especially a fourth-generation group.

The World Is My Oyster debut documentary’s first episode will be released on September 17 at 8:00 pm KST on YouTube.

