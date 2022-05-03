LE SSERAFIM showcase: Sakura and Kim Chaewon share thoughts on their new debut

HYBE’s first girl group LE SSERAFIM has finally made its splashing debut with FEARLESS on May 2, 2022. Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kim Garam, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae performed FEARLESS at their debut showcase, showing off their charms.

Sakura and Kim Chaewon talked about being together in the new group during the debut showcase.

The six-member group created headlines worldwide as it includes two highly-popular former IZ*ONE members - Kim Chaewon and Miyawaki Sakura. Moreover, Produce 101’s Huh Yunjin and HYBE debuting as a girl group for the first time were additional factors that pumped up the group’s popularity.

Sakura talks new debut, Kim Chaewon shares thoughts on being the leader at LE SSERAFIM showcase

On May 2, six members took to the stage to introduce themselves as HYBE and Source Music’s new girl group LE SSERAFIM. It was one of the most highly-anticipated girl group debuts of 2022, as reports of the group started doing the rounds over the past year.

With the release of the group's debut album FEARLESS, the girls talked about their ambitions, dreams, and more at the debut showcase.

Currently home to two former Iz*One members, reporters asked questions specific to Sakura and Kim Chaewon. The questions shed light on what the former K-pop idols think about the new group.

Sakura shared that she contacted Source Music after her promotions with her past group were over.

LE SSERAFIM is Sakura’s third debut. She debuted in the industry for the first time as a popular J-pop group AKB48 member and then IZ*ONE. She talked about her ambitions and desire to become a global star.

“Even after my past group promotions were done, I wanted to continue, and I wanted to perform as an artist on a global stage. At the time, I spoke with Source Music regarding the group they were building, and our goals aligned.”

The idol then opened up about feeling the pressure but shared that it was a good kind of pressure that would help her evolve.

“Because it is my third debut, I do feel pressure. I want to be even better. People need the pressure to evolve, and I will do my best to do so moving forward.”

Sakura’s teammate, Kim Chaewon, discussed wearing the leader’s hat and her experience as one in the current group.

“At first, I didn’t think we needed a leader; however, the label wanted one for communication between the label and the group. The members make it easy for me, and I have no issues being the leader.

She added,

"I feel a greater sense of responsibility, and I believe this will be an invaluable experience, so I am thankful to the group.”

LE SSERAFIM’s FEARLESS was also reported to have recorded 380,000 stock pre-order sales. Stock pre-order sales are the number of orders estimated based on demand, such as the actual number of pre-orders and other factors.

Moreover, LE SSERAFIM's FEARLESS music video was quite dynamic and currently sits at a whopping 7.6 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of its release.

Edited by Suchitra