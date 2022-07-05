SM Rookies introduces three new members, one allegedly criticized for being a 96 liner 

SM Entertainment introduced three new members of the pre-debut team, SM Rookies (or SMROOKIES) on July 1 via a photoshoot with WWD Korea. They released additional videos on July 4, giving fans a proper look at the trio.

Seungchan, Eunseok and Shohei immediately caught fans’ attention. While not much is known about them, there have allegedly been hate comments regarding Shohei for his age. Shohei was born in 1996, which makes him 26 this year.

With an increasing number of idols as young as 15 debuting, it seems that the SM Rookies member’s age became a point of debate online. However, it did not take much time for netizens to rise and defend the trainee too.

Netizens attempted to hold a mirror to the K-pop industry’s notorious ways of working by calling out the mental pressures and hardships agencies were making teenagers go through by debuting them early.

alex ★ @NYUY0NG shohei is not too old to debut, his age is not a problem

the problem is that y'all are too used to see CHILDREN on stage

let children go to school and let adults debut thank you shohei is not too old to debut, his age is not a problemthe problem is that y'all are too used to see CHILDREN on stage let children go to school and let adults debut thank you

NCT's Missing Language @jjuwngwoo @taromarklee Shohei is at the most appropriate age to debut. Nothing weird about that at all. 4th gen stans are probably just acting like this because they're too used to seeing underage idols debut. Not gonna lie, it's really disturbing to see idols in 06, 07, 08, 09 line debut @taromarklee Shohei is at the most appropriate age to debut. Nothing weird about that at all. 4th gen stans are probably just acting like this because they're too used to seeing underage idols debut. Not gonna lie, it's really disturbing to see idols in 06, 07, 08, 09 line debut

Netizens defend the newest SM Rookies member, Shohei, against alleged hate comments

Zehra 🦋 @xiaonyt Idk about you guys but finding out that shohei auditioned 10 times before getting into sm and working at McDonald's just instantly made him more likable to me. Everyone always wants kpop idols to be more "real" and I really don't know what could make an idol more real than this Idk about you guys but finding out that shohei auditioned 10 times before getting into sm and working at McDonald's just instantly made him more likable to me. Everyone always wants kpop idols to be more "real" and I really don't know what could make an idol more real than this

Shohei, the newest joinee of the SM Rookies trio, has allegedly been subjected to hate comments online. After he was introduced with a splendid photoshoot with WWD Korea, netizens dug up information about him.

It is difficult to leave no digital footprint in this day and age. So when Shohei was revealed to be one of the SM Rookies alongside Seungchan and Eunseok, a few netizens took it upon themselves to find out more information about the members.

Shohei allegedly received hate comments for two major things - his age (being 26) and his past (failing auditions and working part-time at McDonald’s).

Seeing a potential trainee debut at 26 years of age is a rare sight in K-pop, especially in the fourth-generation. The K-pop industry is increasingly launching troops of young idols. The oldest members of some of the recently debuted groups are either 20 or younger than that.

mila @xiaoxiaodejun The amount of hate Shohei is getting because he had to work harder than most to achieve his dream.

I thought you weirdos hated idols that had it "too easy" and didn't struggle enough for your liking? The amount of hate Shohei is getting because he had to work harder than most to achieve his dream.I thought you weirdos hated idols that had it "too easy" and didn't struggle enough for your liking?

ExTeenageRobot Redux @girllwithluv I’d rather someone who can fully understand the gravity of being in the entertainment industry be debuting than a kid who was robbed of their childhood and peak socialization years. I’d rather someone who can fully understand the gravity of being in the entertainment industry be debuting than a kid who was robbed of their childhood and peak socialization years.

ExTeenageRobot Redux @girllwithluv Why are ppl being so weird about Shohei being 25/26. oh no a full grown adult with a fully developed brain is debuting instead of a 14 year old who had to drop out of middle school. Do you see how you sound? Why are ppl being so weird about Shohei being 25/26. oh no a full grown adult with a fully developed brain is debuting instead of a 14 year old who had to drop out of middle school. Do you see how you sound? https://t.co/i4FGYyMjz6

Earlier, BTS’ Jin had comforted a 03 liner ARMY on Weverse who was disheartened as K-pop agencies told her that she was “late.” Even more recently, BTS leader RM talked about the “traditional expiry date” of an idol in an industry that wishes to churn out new and young faces into the public continuously.

On the other hand, Shohei was also allegedly attacked for failing 10 auditions and working at McDonald’s. People shared a list of successful idols who had also failed multiple auditions and defended the trainee, saying that it only shows his determination to pursue his dreams.

ExTeenageRobot Redux @girllwithluv How do ppl even have pictures of Shohei working at McDonald’s? he was literally just some dude back then. Also why should he be ashamed for having a part time job. Most y’all’s faves have never had a labor job in their lives. How do ppl even have pictures of Shohei working at McDonald’s? he was literally just some dude back then. Also why should he be ashamed for having a part time job. Most y’all’s faves have never had a labor job in their lives.

ExTeenageRobot Redux @girllwithluv He lived a normal life before debuting. How is that bad or shameful? That should give y’all hope that not everyone has to have money and connections in order to achieve a dream. He lived a normal life before debuting. How is that bad or shameful? That should give y’all hope that not everyone has to have money and connections in order to achieve a dream.

xia and girls | 23 @LuckyBeADuo @girllwithluv my respect towards shohei is really growing, even though i dont know this is true or nah but he really different and brave enough to do all of this. from his age, redebuting, failed sm audition, and this mcdonalds rumours. he deserved success @girllwithluv my respect towards shohei is really growing, even though i dont know this is true or nah but he really different and brave enough to do all of this. from his age, redebuting, failed sm audition, and this mcdonalds rumours. he deserved success

RIC @thelebronz Shohei did some part time jobs, keep trying and never give up on his dream alone, got the biggest respect from me.



Keep grinding boy Shohei did some part time jobs, keep trying and never give up on his dream alone, got the biggest respect from me. Keep grinding boy

ً @tyongtracks 오락-님 @im_jammed



SM Ent's pre-debut team 'SMROOKIES' has unveiled new faces who were in charge of shooting the summer issue of WWD Korea. Seunghan (born in 2003), Eunseok (born in 2001) while Shohei, (Japanese, born in 1996) SEUNGHAN, EUNSEOK, SHOHEI, SM Rookies new facesSM Ent's pre-debut team 'SMROOKIES' has unveiled new faces who were in charge of shooting the summer issue of WWD Korea. Seunghan (born in 2003), Eunseok (born in 2001) while Shohei, (Japanese, born in 1996) entertain.v.daum.net/v/202207021027… SEUNGHAN, EUNSEOK, SHOHEI, SM Rookies new facesSM Ent's pre-debut team 'SMROOKIES' has unveiled new faces who were in charge of shooting the summer issue of WWD Korea. Seunghan (born in 2003), Eunseok (born in 2001) while Shohei, (Japanese, born in 1996) entertain.v.daum.net/v/202207021027… don’t worry about shohei being a 96 liner he won’t be enlisting twitter.com/im_jammed/stat… don’t worry about shohei being a 96 liner he won’t be enlisting twitter.com/im_jammed/stat… https://t.co/G0xN7sjz4i

g⁸ @elevensmum02 My respect for Shohei is growing by a second. The fact that he tried so many times despite rejections speaks for itself. Those who are badmouthing him for his age and whatever else should be ashamed. He's been working hard not for y'all to judge him. He made it for his dream. My respect for Shohei is growing by a second. The fact that he tried so many times despite rejections speaks for itself. Those who are badmouthing him for his age and whatever else should be ashamed. He's been working hard not for y'all to judge him. He made it for his dream.

Meanwhile, Shohei is of Japanese nationality and is skilled in rapping and DJing. Seungchan, born in 2003, has great dance and vocal talent. Eunseok, born in 2001, is a visual member and aspires to be an actor.

Take a look at their introductory videos below:

SM Rookies is a pre-debut team formed by SM Entertainment. Numerous NCT and Red Velvet members were first introduced as SM Rookies before debuting as idols.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far