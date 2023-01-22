“I was less nervous because Hoseok hyung was with me”: BTS’ Jimin dishes on attending the Dior Fashion show with J-hope

On December 21, BTS’ Jimin took to Weverse to thank member J-hope for being with him while attending the Dior Fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Serendipity singer took to Weverse to dish on his experience of attending the prestigious fashion show as the global ambassador for Dior. He revealed it was a surreal and meaningful experience for him as it was his first-ever fashion show, confessing that he felt less nervous since he had bandmate J-hope by his side.

BTS’ Jimin also thanked the local French ARMYs who waited in the biting cold weather to see him.

BTS’ Jimin and J-hope attend Dior’s Paris Fashion show together, fans take to social media to express delight

BTS’ Jimin and J-hope took the fashion world by storm when they attended the luxury brand Dior’s Paris Fashion show together, sending the internet into a tizzy.

The Serendipity singer attended the event as Dior’s newly appointed global brand ambassador, while J-hope was representing Louis Vuitton. Fans were in for a pleasant surprise when they witnessed both the BTS members seated together at the Dior Fashion show in Paris and took to social media to share their delight and excitement.

Right from their show-stealing entry to being seated at the fashion show and interacting with other celebrities, it was nothing short of iconic, according to fan reactions online.

dorci @jhopetear jimin: hi



j-hope: LMAOOOOO BRO U ARE SO FUNNY I LOVE U BRO jimin: hij-hope: LMAOOOOO BRO U ARE SO FUNNY I LOVE U BRO https://t.co/vR0wp9XhVa

hope⁷ @winnttaebear THIS JIMIN THIS J-HOPE THIS JIMIN THIS J-HOPE https://t.co/NPpkkBkyvD

Better ARMY-ing for BTS @_DearSwl875



JIMIN x J-HOPE FASHION TAKEOVER THE ROOF IS ON FIREJIMIN x J-HOPE FASHION TAKEOVER THE ROOF IS ON FIRE 🔥 JIMIN x J-HOPE FASHION TAKEOVER https://t.co/WvIg6EQcDM

BTS’ Jimin became the first member of BTS to have a solo deal with a luxury fashion brand after becoming the global brand ambassador for Dior. He made his big debut as Dior’s official global brand ambassador at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week.

The Filter singer looked handsome in a stylish gray suit paired with a gray polo sweater and combat boots from the luxury brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear collection.

BTS’ Jimin also interacted with some of the biggest global celebrities during the event, including Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones, footballer David Beckham, his son Cruz Beckham, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Batman actor Robert Pattinson, and Colombian rapper and producer J Balvin, among others.

BTS’ Jimin recently collaborated with BIGBANG’s Taeyang

BTS Charts & Translations @charts_k "VIBE" (Taeyang, Jimin of @BTS_twt ) debuts at #4 on YouTube's Global Top Songs Chart with 38.7M streams and #3 on the Top Music Videos Chart with 33.5M views "VIBE" (Taeyang, Jimin of @BTS_twt) debuts at #4 on YouTube's Global Top Songs Chart with 38.7M streams and #3 on the Top Music Videos Chart with 33.5M views 🌎 https://t.co/MGLMqe6HJp

BTS' Jimin recently collaborated with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the groovy track VIBE, which marks the BIGBANG singer’s first song in six years. In his first-ever magazine cover debut for W Korea, the Promise singer dished on his collab with Taeyang.

The track has swept iTunes charts around the world in at least 60 countries and topped the domestic music charts in Korea. Additionally, VIBE also won first place on Mnet’s M Countdown with 5737 points.

Jimin revealed that BIGBANG’s Taeyang was his idol, and he always dreamt of collaborating with him and learnt a lot while trying to watch his music videos and promotions. He shared that Taeyang was in fact cooler in person and a wonderful artist as well who meticulously took care of the entire songwriting and production process for VIBE.

Korean media recently reported that BTS' Jimin will be releasing his debut solo album in February. If confirmed, he will be the fourth member of BTS after Jin, J-hope, and RM to release his solo work. BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that they will reveal their schedule once it is finalized.

