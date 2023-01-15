BTS’ Jimin dominates January edition of Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

On January 14, Jimin, one of the internationally beloved idols in BTS, topped the latest edition of Korea Business Research Institute's Reputation Index for members of the most popular K-pop boy groups

The Korean Business Research Institute publishes monthly brand reputation rankings for male and female K-pop groups, individual idols, K-pop soloists, variety stars, and general variety programs.

The January edition of the most popular K-pop idols was compiled after an in-depth examination of the data collected between December 14, 2022, and January 14, 2023. The purpose of the research was to determine the extent to which fans engage with idols via face-to-face meetings, online forums, and other forms of social media, as well as through traditional media consumption.

A number of different criteria are used to collect and categorize data on consumer behavior. Participation, communication, media, and community are the major categories for classification. Following the process, the information is passed to algorithms developed for ratio and reputation analysis to determine the final score.

ASTRO Cha Eun-woo and BTS’ Jungkook follow Jimin on Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

BTS’ sensational vocalist Jimin has topped the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for the 46th non-consecutive month. The idol’s popularity has grown over the last month and his rank climbed from third to first.

The brand reputation score of the With You singer for the latest popularity index was 5,713,172. This marks a slight dip in the score from last month when it was 5,724,844.

Keyword research revealed that "With You," "Taeyang," and "VIBE" were among the most highly ranked phrases. Meanwhile, "collaborate," "compose," and "release" were among the most highly ranked of his linked terms. Further, Jimin's positivity-to-negativity analysis also revealed that 86.64% of the interactions with the artist are positive.

Closely following Jimin on the list is ASTRO star Cha Eun-woo. The My ID is Gangnam Beauty star recorded a score of 5,643,772, which is a marked increase of 5.99% from the artist’s brand reputation score in the previous edition.

Cha Eun-woo's popularity has been on a steady increment as the idol rises multiples ranks with each upcoming edition of the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. This month, ASTRO’s vocalist jumped two ranks to place second.

BTS’ youngest idol Jungkook closed off the top three. The Golden Maknae scored a brand reputation index of 4,804,755. This marks a significant decline of 53.64% since December, when he topped the list with a phenomenal score of 10,364,722.

Besides Jungkook and Jimin, RM, V, and Suga have also made it to the top 10 of the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings, thus establishing BTS as the undisputed best in the K-pop industry.

