November 2022 boy group brand reputation rankings: BTS, Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN take top 3 ranks

For the November 2022 brand reputation rankings, the three most popular groups were revealed to be BTS, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN. While the HOT group dropped one rank, the CASE 143 group climbed several ranks to achieve the second overall rank. The Butter singers took the crown again in their 53rd consecutive win.

Brand reputation rankings for male/female groups, idol members, soloists, variety stars, and general variety shows are released monthly by The Korean Business Research Institute. The organization analyzes several parameters, such as media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness, etc.

These monthly rankings gauge the attention an artist has garnered over one month and who the general public seems to prefer.

TREASURE, ATEEZ enter the top 10 of boy group brand reputation rankings for the first time in four months

The K-pop industry is growing quickly and keeps churning out content for fans. The brand reputation rankings for November 2022 include two groups who have either made a comeback (TREASURE) or participated in a world tour (ATEEZ). It is no wonder, then, that these groups rose above others to secure places in the top 10 list.

It is no surprise that BTS tops this ranking once again. Their index point was 7,925,988. The keywords used more often were 'Jin,' 'HYBE,' and 'Billboard.' Meanwhile, their highest-ranking related terms were 'advertise,' surpass,' and 'record.' Since Jin has been busy with multiple promotions before moving to the military, fans indeed searched the most about him.

Stray Kids, the JYP Entertainment boy group, secured the second rank on the list. The group has a reputation index of 2,893,592. Although the number might be less than BTS, the CASE 143 group was ranked 14th last month. Securing a spot in the second position this month was an impressive feat.

The third spot went to SEVENTEEN, who recently made their Japanese comeback with DREAM. The group achieved an index point of 2,229,913. Rounding off the top 5 were EXO with 1,888, 710 index points and THE BOYZ with 1,764,786 index points.

Meanwhile, in respective order, INFINITE, OMEGA X, TREASURE, MONSTA X, and ATEEZ also entered the top 10 of the brand reputation rankings in November 2022. Several INFINITE members have been focusing on their solo activities, such as Sung Kyu holding a fan meet and Woohyun's appearance at the inauguration of the celebrity group soccer matches.

OMEGA X, unfortunately, came into the spotlight after allegations of their company's CEO abusing them were brought to light by many people. TREASURE had both good and bad news, as some members released a unit song and Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho terminated their contract with the agency.

Meanwhile, both MONSTA X and ATEEZ became a point of discussion on multiple occasions.

Check out the boy group brand reputation rankings for boy groups below:

BTS Stray Kids SEVENTEEN EXO THE BOYZ INFINITE OMEGA X TREASURE MONSTA X ATEEZ BTOB Highlight WINNER TXT Wanna One NCT ENHYPEN SHINee BIGBANG ASTRO Super Junior ONEUS SF9 2PM TVXQ PENTAGON VIXX Shinhwa ONF Block B

It will be interesting to see which groups move up the rankings in December. With several year-end comebacks and grand award shows lined up, next month will be a fierce battleground.

