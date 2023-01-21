“Everyone was so whipped”: BTS’ Jimin and j-hope pull in massive crowd by surprise attending DIOR’s Paris Fashion show together

BTS’ Jimin and j-hope had a legion of fans and media perplexed as they strutted down the DIOR Fashion Show event together on January 20, 2023. The duo even sat side-by-side in the front row, along with Naomi Campbell.
Multiple videos and photos of Jimin and j-hope walking past a crowd of fans, giggling and talking to each other went viral. The former wore a suit, while the latter wore the same but with a signature skirt.
Needless to say, ARMYs went into a frenzy after discovering that the duo were attending the event together. Both the BTS members’ appearances at the Paris Fashion Week were known, but the two were reportedly going as different brand ambassadors.
While Jimin is DIOR’s global brand ambassador, j-hope is Louis Vuitton’s. However, DIOR surprised ARMYs by sending j-hope an invitation to their fashion show.
BTS’ Jimin and j-hope become the highlight of DIOR’s Paris Fashion Show
January 20, 2023 turned out to be a great day for millions of ARMYs across the globe. They witnessed BTS’ Jimin and j-hope at DIOR’s Paris Fashion Week event together.
Since branching off into solo activities, getting two or more members in one frame has become a treat for fans. The VIBE and Arson singers clearly showcased their global popularity by attending the luxury fashion event.
The crowd was filled with fans screaming at the top of their lungs when the BTS members arrived. They were surrounded by security personnel, but the horde of fans and media swirling around them made people re-recognize the star power the K-pop singers hold.
A video recorded by Twitter user @1OI3_JM captured the massive crowd that was waiting for Jimin and the explosive cheers he received during his walk towards the venue.
The BTS members’ interactions at the show also went viral. One clip that has amassed over 581k views, had Jimin saying an adorable greeting and j-hope ended up laughing at it. The duo then posed for photos.
Several clips also showcased the gigantic wave of media and fans wanting to see the BTS members. Twitter was flooded with fans’ reactions to the duo’s impressive attendance at DIOR Paris Fashion Week.
In other news, Jimin recently released VIBE in collaboration with his long-time idol and role model Taeyang of BIGBANG. The latter also appeared as a guest on SUGA’s SuChwita episode 3, leading to some legendary moments but also being attacked by some fans from his own fandom.
Meanwhile, j-hope is all geared up for the release of his documentary, titled j-hope IN THE BOX. It will feature behind-the-scenes moments of his solo debut album preparations such as song production, never-seen-before moments from the much-viral listening party, and many other things. The documentary will be released on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17 at 5 pm KST.