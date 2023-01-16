“Jimin is coming”: BTS fans rejoice at the possibility of the member’s solo debut next month

On January 16, Korean media outlet Sports DongA revealed that BTS’ Jimin will be the next member of the group to make his solo debut in February this year. If confirmed, he will be the fourth member after j-hope, Jin, and RM to release his solo work.

J-hope released his first solo album and second solo overall Jack in the Box in July, followed by Jin’s single The Astronaut in October, which was also his official solo debut before enlisting in the military.

BTS’ leader RM closed the year with his first solo album and third solo overall, Indigo. The Serendipity singer is now reportedly all set to open the year for BTS’ releases with his debut solo album in February.

Fans are excited as the artist has released the least number of solos outside BTS music and an individual took to Twitter to write:

bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ @btsqtsarchive "jimin is preparing for a solo album release in february" JIMIN IS COMING YALL! "jimin is preparing for a solo album release in february" JIMIN IS COMING YALL! https://t.co/VD5PLX6kI7

Jimin’s fans react to the possibility of him releasing his solo debut in February

In response to the ongoing news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC stated that they will reveal the release schedule once things are finalized. BTS fans are aware that BIG HIT MUSIC’s ambiguous responses are usually an indicator that new music will soon be released.

BTS fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about Jimin’s solo album. ARMYs are already dubbing it a “masterpiece”.

namtiddies (PJM1/VIBEwithJIMIN❤️‍🔥/INDIGO🌊 @Idk20580360



PARK JIMIN IS COMING

PJM1 IS COMING @JiminGlobal I HAVENT STOPPED SCREAMING AND MY HAND HAS FALLEN ASLEEP IM NOT OKAYPARK JIMIN IS COMINGPJM1 IS COMING @JiminGlobal I HAVENT STOPPED SCREAMING AND MY HAND HAS FALLEN ASLEEP IM NOT OKAYPARK JIMIN IS COMINGPJM1 IS COMING

JIMIN DATAᵛⁱᵇᵉ❤️‍🔥 VIBE 01.13 @PJM_data



PJM1 IS COMING

JIMIN IS COMING

JIMIN X W KOREA The Twitter header for W Korea's Twitter account is MAGNIFICENT!PJM1 IS COMINGJIMIN IS COMINGJIMIN X W KOREA The Twitter header for W Korea's Twitter account is MAGNIFICENT! 😘PJM1 IS COMING JIMIN IS COMINGJIMIN X W KOREA https://t.co/aB3Gj5s3nA

ᴮᴱRami⁷ @RamiOT7

Jimin's solo album is coming and let me remind you when Yoongi revealed Jimin asked him to feature in his new song. Jimin's solo album is coming and let me remind you when Yoongi revealed Jimin asked him to feature in his new song. 👀https://t.co/Gilbcm2zSo

◡̈ @taebokkiii PJM1 IS COMING

JIMIN IS COMING PJM1 IS COMINGJIMIN IS COMING https://t.co/Jz3PH1m2VU

Jimin Global 🌍 @JiminGlobal



The specific release date is reportedly being coordinated."



Get ready!!



PARK JIMIN IS COMING

PJM1 IS COMING "According to Donga's report, Jimin of BTS is preparing for the release of his solo album in February.The specific release date is reportedly being coordinated."Get ready!!PARK JIMIN IS COMINGPJM1 IS COMING "According to Donga's report, Jimin of BTS is preparing for the release of his solo album in February.The specific release date is reportedly being coordinated."Get ready!! 👏PARK JIMIN IS COMINGPJM1 IS COMING 🔥 https://t.co/Co5ug4AAEo

BTS’ last appearance together was when the group went to see off their oldest member Jin at the new recruits’ training center at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

This was when eagle-eyed fans noticed Jimin's bleached hair peeking out from under his beanie. Individuals figured that his hair had been dyed blonde, and ARMYs are well-aware that every time a member dyes their hair, it means they have new music to release.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys



"Just now, Dior announced their new legend to be ambassador Jimin. As you might already know, Jimin’s FIRST move as Dior‘s Ambassador was W Korea’s cover! How a meaningful start, indeed!.."



instagram.com/reel/CneTHhqIN… W Korea via Instagram"Just now, Dior announced their new legend to be ambassador Jimin. As you might already know, Jimin’s FIRST move as Dior‘s Ambassador was W Korea’s cover! How a meaningful start, indeed!.." W Korea via Instagram"Just now, Dior announced their new legend to be ambassador Jimin. As you might already know, Jimin’s FIRST move as Dior‘s Ambassador was W Korea’s cover! How a meaningful start, indeed!.."instagram.com/reel/CneTHhqIN… https://t.co/H18mITEuKe

At the time, fans trended “PJM1 is coming,” which means “Park Jimin is coming” and now, it seems like the speculations might turn into reality with the ongoing Korean media reports.

Notably, the BTS singer has had an exciting month so far. He released his collaboration track, VIBE with BIGBANG’s Taeyang, which has topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 60 different regions around the world.

The artist is also set to appear on the cover of W Korea’s magazine, which will be released sometime in February.

BTS’ Jimin has been chosen as the new global ambassador for Dior

Dior @Dior The House is thrilled to unveil our new global ambassador, JIMIN from @BTS_BigHit! Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23 , the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones. The House is thrilled to unveil our new global ambassador, JIMIN from @BTS_BigHit! Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones. https://t.co/tV3uuczfwd

The Serendipity singer has been chosen as a brand ambassador for the luxury brand Dior.

The announcement was made on the company's official social media accounts as they mentioned that the French luxury brand is thrilled to have the talented singer on board.

They wrote:

“The House is thrilled to announce Jimin from BTS as new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from Dior Summer 2023, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones."

Dior also stated that the BTS singer embodied modernity with the timeless aspect of the brand seamlessly. They shared some high-quality pictures of the VIBE hitmaker as well.

Poll : 0 votes