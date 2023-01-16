Taeyang shares how he accidentally invited the wrong Jimin to dinner to discuss their collaboration

On January 13, Taeyang and Jimin dropped their new single, titled VIBE, worldwide on Spotify. On the same day, Spotify shared an interview on This is TAEYANG featuring the lead singer. In the interview, he shared a hilarious story of how he mistakenly contacted the wrong Jimin for collaboration.

As soon as VIBE was released, fans couldn’t stop praising the two idols for their mesmerizing vocals, dance moves, choreography, and stunning visuals. The song debuted with 4,858,696 streams on the Spotify counter.

As Taeyang shared the story of the meeting and having dinner with the wrong Jimin, fans found it too funny, and one tweeted out:

“Taeyang accidentally saw another person over dinner because he added the wrong Jimin to their group chat IM SCREAMING.” [sic]

Taeyang shared with Spotify how he still had dinner with the wrong Jimin and later contacted BTS’ Jimin

In an interview with Spotify, the idol shared the entire story in detail and told how he was able to reach the BTS’ Jimin after the faux pas. The idol began by explaining that he had contacted the wrong Jimin and asked if he wanted to work with him.

When the wrong Jimin replied that he would love to work with him, the two subsequently decided to meet up at a restaurant and talk about their song. But to Taeyang’s surprise, it wasn’t the Jimin he was expecting. There was some other Jimin, though the idol didn’t reveal his identity.

The idol continued that it was an artist with the same name, and he realized by then that he had invited a different Jimin to dinner. He thought to himself now that everything had gone wrong, and he couldn’t do much about it. However, the idol still had dinner with the wrong Jimin and enjoyed the conversation.

After all this confusion, the idol finally contacted the BTS’ Jimin and asked him for a meal. Once Jimin agreed, the two started working on producing and composing the music together. As soon as VIBE was released, the song topped several charts.

The VIBE music video garnered over a whopping 22 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube. The song soon became one of the biggest to debut by any K-pop soloist on Spotify and ranked in sixth position with over 4.8 million streams.

"VIBE" (Feat. Jimin of @BTS_twt ) on Amazon Music Charts.
#1. International Best Sellers Chart
#1. International New Releases Chart
#2. Best Sellers Chart
#2. New Releases Chart
#2. Movers & Shakers Chart

The song also landed on Amazon Music Charts, ranking first on the International Bestsellers Chart and International New Releases Chart. Moreover, the song was placed in the second position under the Movers & Shakers Chart category on the same platform.

Fans react to the hilarious story

The story of the idol meeting the wrong Jimin spread like wildfire on the internet, and fans started giving their hilarious reactions on social media. Some were astonished, and others seemed amused by the case of mistaken identity. Some fans even wanted to know which artist got to meet Taeyang.

Fans were also wondering how the other Jimin must have felt. One fan, summarizing the story, tweeted:

“not taeyang accidentally invited the wrong jimin to dinner to talk about the song LOL but bc he’s nice he still had a great dinner with that person and eventually met up with real jimin later.” [sic]

taeyang pleaseee i can't with you 🤣

hope you fed the other jimin well at least 🥲

how you invite the wrong park jimin to dinner and not know until you're at the restaurant??

