Cardi B reveals that her BTS bias is Jimin

If you are a fan of both Cardi B and BTS, then we are here to tell you that the two worlds have collided.

Beloved rapper-songwriter Cardi B has revealed that her BTS bias is none other than Jimin. She hosted a fun #AskCardi Q&A session on Twitter on July 1, allowing her to personally answer plenty of questions asked by her fans. As she stumbled across a fan asking her to disclose her bias in BTS, Cardi B quickly responded with a photo of Jimin.

Since her first meeting with the septet, Cardi B has frequently expressed her appreciation for the band. She has taken the effort to learn more about the messages in the group's songs despite her initial inability to understand their creations.

Cardi B said a possible collaboration with BTS might be in works

The American artists had previously spoken about BTS to Variety. She mentioned how she translates their songs in order to fully enjoy them.

"Although I could hardly comprehend their song, I enjoy the bopping that we have been doing while we translate. I enjoy learning about various cultures and people, particularly because they look at us and support us, therefore we must also help them."

The I Like It singer has also mentioned in the past that her daughter Kulture is a member of the BTS ARMY.

Reportedly, Cardi had planned to perform a song in partnership with BTS a while ago, but the project had to be postponed due to scheduling issues. When asked about potential collaborations in the future, she indicated that the idea is still being considered.

The singer's question-answer session had led to a flurry of excitement among ARMYs. Many have said that the her bias was quite obvious and the revelation comes as no surprise to them. On the other hand, many fans are daydreaming about a potential collaboration between BTS and her.

The resurgence of an old clip featuring the rapper's interaction with the septet indicates that fans are truly invested now.

Cardi b was always whipped for jimin, the way she's only looking at him while talking Cardi b was always whipped for jimin, the way she's only looking at him while talking 😭😭 https://t.co/nBorlbvujs

More about the singer

Cardi B is an American singer and rapper who is known for the intense flow and candid lyrics of her songs. She has been touted as one of the most influential female rappers of all time by Forbes. She holds several records among women in hip-hop.

The female rapper with the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 is currently recording a new album. According to the rapper, the upcoming album will contain "a lot of different vibes." Following the success of the tracks Taki Taki and La Modelo, she aspires to collaborate with her husband Offset on a future mixtape as well as a Spanish album.

During the Q&A, the WAP singer stated that she would like to add two more children to her family. She also revealed that the upcoming tattoos on her neck and face will contain the names of her children, Kulture and Wave.

