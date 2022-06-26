“Go play in traffic”: Cardi B slams troll for calling daughter autistic

Cardi B finally clapped back at a Twitter user who called her daughter Kulture autistic. The Up singer protected her daughter by telling the troll to “go play in traffic.” A Twitter user attacked her daughter, saying:
“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets.”
Infuriated by this, Cardi B quickly answered back in defense of her daughter. She said:
“My daughter is not autistic...You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her with something. Go play in traffic bi**h.”
All of this happened when Cardi B shared a video of herself dancing. People were quick to judge the rapper and her daughter. This time, however, the singer made sure to reply to each of them. She bashed another troll by saying:
“My child is 3 years old …You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned …cause that’s the first sh*t your mother should of done with your glitter bottom a**.”
Fans came to Cardi B’s defense for bashing Twitter trolls
After getting an epic response from the Grammy winner, the Twitter user deleted his post. However, the story doesn’t end here. Another troll commented on the 29-year-old rapper by saying:
“You’re 30 years old, even Megan that’s younger than you not on the internet acting like a miserable child like you.”
In response to this, Cardi tweeted:
“Don’t bring my kids up on s**t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod [sic] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”
While Cardi B trolled the user for calling her daughter autistic, many fans and followers came to her defense when she backlashed the trolls.
At the same time, others pointed out that being “autistic” should not be considered an insult, as it is a mere learning disability. One Twitter user politely said:
“You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.”
The rapper shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with husband Offset. The couple has talked about the harassment they face online, which was why they waited a while to reveal their son's name at the time. The couple once talked about internet hate, and their kids also said:
"We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset, we went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”
As for Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, she will be turning four soon this August.