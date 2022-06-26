“Go play in traffic”: Cardi B slams troll for calling daughter autistic

Cardi B finally clapped back at a Twitter user who called her daughter Kulture autistic. The Up singer protected her daughter by telling the troll to “go play in traffic.” A Twitter user attacked her daughter, saying:

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets.”

The troll quickly deleted the tweet as soon as Cardi B slammed the user. (Image via theshaderoom.com)

Infuriated by this, Cardi B quickly answered back in defense of her daughter. She said:

“My daughter is not autistic...You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her with something. Go play in traffic bi**h.”

The singer tweets back to the troll who called her daughter Autistic. (Image via @iamcardib/Twitter)

All of this happened when Cardi B shared a video of herself dancing. People were quick to judge the rapper and her daughter. This time, however, the singer made sure to reply to each of them. She bashed another troll by saying:

“My child is 3 years old …You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned …cause that’s the first sh*t your mother should of done with your glitter bottom a**.”

The "No Love" Singer clapped back at all the users for trolling her daughter after she posted a video of her online. (Image via @iamcardib/Twitter)

Fans came to Cardi B’s defense for bashing Twitter trolls

After getting an epic response from the Grammy winner, the Twitter user deleted his post. However, the story doesn’t end here. Another troll commented on the 29-year-old rapper by saying:

“You’re 30 years old, even Megan that’s younger than you not on the internet acting like a miserable child like you.”

In response to this, Cardi tweeted:

“Don’t bring my kids up on s**t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod [sic] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

While Cardi B trolled the user for calling her daughter autistic, many fans and followers came to her defense when she backlashed the trolls.

Courtney @CourtneyLee0329 I love you @iamcardib you have a BEAUTIFUL family! People in life are real deal miserable and I hate the fact you go through this dumb shit now they talking dumb about your kids smh 🙄 typical. You are a STAR . They are jealous of your life , husband and family. Tell them to 🤫 I love you @iamcardib you have a BEAUTIFUL family! People in life are real deal miserable and I hate the fact you go through this dumb shit now they talking dumb about your kids smh 🙄 typical. You are a STAR . They are jealous of your life , husband and family. Tell them to 🤫

bri 💎 | fan account @DearBelcalis If Cardi responds to you that means YOU are in her mentions. And as a hater of Cardi why do you have her post notifications on, saying despicable sh*t in her quotes and replies and then cry when you get spanked? If Cardi responds to you that means YOU are in her mentions. And as a hater of Cardi why do you have her post notifications on, saying despicable sh*t in her quotes and replies and then cry when you get spanked?

At the same time, others pointed out that being “autistic” should not be considered an insult, as it is a mere learning disability. One Twitter user politely said:

“You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.”

🌻 Sunflower🌻 @medjdt @iamcardib You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way. @iamcardib You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.❤️

Nolabacktooback @RonnieRules_69 @iamcardib No shade … but if she was there nothing wrong with that it out of your control. You need to chill. @iamcardib No shade … but if she was there nothing wrong with that it out of your control. You need to chill.

That Girl 💙 @ksmama4 @medjdt @iamcardib Agree but also wonder why she said the ugly part makes it sound like she’s saying autistic people are ugly 🤔 @medjdt @iamcardib Agree but also wonder why she said the ugly part makes it sound like she’s saying autistic people are ugly 🤔

Roxanita Robertson @Ice2467 @iamcardib I have to grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don't know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it's nothing to be ashamed of. @iamcardib I have to grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don't know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it's nothing to be ashamed of.

Shayla Rose @shayla_nicole21 @iamcardib I’m not saying she’s autistic but even if she was there’s several worse things she could be! Coming form an autistic adult @iamcardib I’m not saying she’s autistic but even if she was there’s several worse things she could be! Coming form an autistic adult

The rapper shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with husband Offset. The couple has talked about the harassment they face online, which was why they waited a while to reveal their son's name at the time. The couple once talked about internet hate, and their kids also said:

"We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset, we went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

As for Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, she will be turning four soon this August.

