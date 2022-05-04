"The internet is trying to divide us": Cardi B shares voice message from Billie Eilish as she quashes accusations of singer calling her 'weird'

Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a private voice message exchange between herself and fellow artist Billie Eilish. This comes after the internet assumed that there was beef between the two music legends.
The 29-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 3, to share a screen-captured audio recording between herself and Billie Eilish. Cardi B attacked internet trolls who were attempting to "divide them."
The alleged beef between the two comes after a video surfaced on social media. In it, Cardi B was performing at a Met Gala party she hosted with Playboy at The Standard in New York City. Billie Elish could be seen turning to a friend and saying- "This is so weird."
The video sent the internet ablaze, and many assumed that the 20-year-old was not a fan of Cardi B.
The bad guy singer clarified that she was not calling Cardi B weird in a voice memo. She said:
"I was f***ing calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your a**. And I was like, "just look at her, with your eyes."'
Billie Eilish added that she was "so worried" that Cardi B would see the clip and misinterpret the situation, so she felt that she needed to reach out.
What did Cardi B say about the alleged beef between her and Billie Eilish?
Cardi B played the voice message she had sent to the happier than ever singer, and in it, Cardi B claimed that the "internet is trying to divide us." She added:
"They don't understand that you're my baby."
The mother-of-two continued to blast the internet. She wrote in a Twitter post:
"I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter."
Cardi B continued:
"Three,Billie is my f***n baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?"
The WAP singer seemed to enjoy the party she was hosting. Cardi B was spotted wearing a gown with gold detailing.
The rapper danced around tables and could be seen holding a microphone as she addressed the exclusive crowd.
Earlier that evening, the A-lister stunned the internet with a Versace gold ensemble as she arrived at the main Met Gala event.