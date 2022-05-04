Met Gala 2022: 5 best-dressed women and what they wore

The Met Gala 2022, also known as fashion's biggest night, is finally past us, and like always, the event brought forward many stunning looks. Celebrities took on the theme of "Gilded Glamor" and interpreted it in the most unique and fashionable ways. While some took the phrase to mean "golden" outfits, some also took inspiration from the Regency era, and others decided to take the opportunity to show their love for the United States and New York.

Celebrities, dressed down to the nines in custom, designer, and archival vintage outfits, walked down the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022. Starting from Blake Lively's love letter to New York City to Kim Kardashian's sheer ensemble which was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, there were plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

5 best dressed women at the Met Gala 2022

1) Kim Kardashian in vintage Jean Louis becoming the biggest archival coup

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion



I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of FashionI am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. https://t.co/o9auAd2tF8

Kim Kardashian made her way onto the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in the original Marilyn Monroe 'sheer' dress. Monroe wore the infamous Jean Louis gown in 1962 at John F. Kennedy's birthday. Her performance of Happy Birthday, Mr. President was an iconic moment that introduced the world to this transcluecent shimmery gown.

Kim wore the gown as a tribute to Marilyn whom she defines as the purest definition of Hollywood. The dress is currently priced at $5 million and was stored at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum before the Met Gala.

Kim understood the historical value of the gown, and quickly changed into a replica after she climbed up the stairs. She further explained the story in an interview with Vogue,

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it, eat in it, or risk any damage to it, and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do. Everything had to be specifically timed, and I had to practice walking up the stairs."

This also marked Kim's first official debut on the Met Gala red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

2) Blake Lively's princess moment in Versace

AARON @lidolmix blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022 blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022 https://t.co/vVJqsOrX86

Blake Lively was chosen as the co-chair of the Met Gala 2022 in addition to her husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The actress upheld the "Gilded Glamor" theme like no other.

She paid homage to New York City's landmark in a gorgeous Atelier Versace gown which included an Art Deco bodice inspired by the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty. The tiara and skirt were a nod to the transformation of the State of Liberty from a copper to a green hue. The Gossip Girl alum changed her outfit mid-stair to reveal a train resembling the constellations painted on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.

3) Cardi B in gilded fashion courtesy of Versace

Cardi B made a bold statement as she stepped onto the Met Gala 2022 red carpet on Monday, May 2, 2022. The "Up" rapper arrived in a gold Atelier Versace gown featuring gold chains that looked dazzling to say the least.

The dress took 1300 hours and 20 people to complete. Cardi B said in her live-stream interview with Vogue that she was feeling spectacular in the dress.

"I feel like a lot of fans don't get the theme because they think 'Gilded' is supposed to be like an era, but gilded is gold, it's regal, it can be any era. I love it."

The gold chain was wrapped throughout the dress to honor the "Gilded Glamor" theme, which can also mean Golden Glamor. According to Versace, the dress uses "a mile of gold metal chains" which are stitched on nude colored tulle fabric.

4) Billie Eilish in a silky corset gown by Gucci

𓂀 @girIsonfiIm billie eilish in gucci… finally someone who understands the assignment #MetGala billie eilish in gucci… finally someone who understands the assignment #MetGala https://t.co/czD5Qyi4M8

Billie Eilish made her way onto the Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing a Gilded Age-themed gown. According to fans, Billie Eilish "understood the assignment."

The Happier Than Ever singer looked lovely in a champagne-hues corseted gown by Gucci. The dress, with a bustle, floral details at the bust, and lace sleeves, helped flaunt the singer's curves as she mirrored Gilded age fashion perfectly.

The singer also stood firm on her decision to be sustainable in fashion. The elegant gown was made as sustainably as possible. In an interview with La La Anthony for Vogue's live-streaming event, the singer explained,

“We didn’t have to waste a bunch of stuff, (and she) just wanted to be kind of like as eco-friendly as possible.”

After acing her tribute to Marilyn Monroe the last time, Billie returned with a decidedly different approach. She added sparkle to her pale green gown with plenty of diamond rings and a black colored choker with diamond embellishments. She completed her look with a messy yet elegant hair updo.

5) Hailey Bieber in angelic gown by Yves Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber, who is known for her impeccable taste in fashion, was expected to make an appearance on the red carpet with her husband Justin Bieber. However, she went solo for this year's Met Gala. The supermodel carried forward her sophisticated and minimalistic style onto the Met Gala red carpet.

The starlet walked into the event in a white satin-silk gown, custom made by Yves Saint Laurent. The dress featured a halter-neck and a long high-leg slit. She paired the slip gown with a feathered duster coat which added a dramatic effect so she could stay true to the theme of "Gilded Glamor."

The textural ensemble was accessorized with a pair of black strappy peep-toe heels that had crystals encrusted on the straps. A sleek top knot with a middle part and a pair of dainty floral diamond studs from Tiffany's completed the look.

She also kept things minimal when it came to makeup. Light bronze eyeshadow, perfect eyeliner, a pop of highlighter, a touch of blush and a subtle pink tint on the lips made for the perfect look to complement the outfit.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee