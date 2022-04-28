Met Gala 2022 rumored guest list: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Megan Thee Stallion, and others may walk the red carpet

The Met Gala 2022 is set to take place on Monday, May 2, 2022, and fans are waiting to see their favorite celebrities walk down the highly-coveted and most exciting red carpet for fashion enthusiasts.

Although the guest list for the event hasn't been confirmed yet, there are a few stars who we know for sure are making an appearance at the event, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry, and more.

More about the rumored guest list for Met Gala 2022

Many people are especially interested in this year's Gala because of its gilded glamor theme, which means that we might see ensembles inspired by glamorous period dramas like Bridgerton.

Anna Wintour's Met Gala 2022 is expecting several A-list celebrities. Although Vogue never releases the Met Gala guest list beforehand, fans get a good idea of who is going to RSVP to the event thanks to the tips and internet sleuthing.

Who will definitely be attending the Met Gala 2022?

On March 17, 2022, Vogue announced that the 2022 Met Gala will be hosted by our beloved fashionista, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Alongside the power couple, we will see Tick, Tick...Boom director Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Harder They Fall actress Regina King co-hosting the event.

The four co-hosts will be among the first celebrities to be making an appearance on the red carpet. Other than the Gala hosts, Vogue's live-streaming hosts will also be attending the event for sure.

Vanessa Hudgens of High School Musical and Princess Switch fame will host the livestream along with La La Anthony, who played the role of "Kiki" in Drake's famous In My Feelings song. They will be joined by Vogue's editor-at-large, Hamish Bowles.

We can also expect to see the famous designer Tom Ford, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and businessman Adam Mosseri as the honorary co-chairs at the event.

Katy Perry also confirmed that she has RSVP-ed yes to the Met Gala 2022 event, in an exclusive interview with Page Six,

"You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card. This time, I’m going to play a whole different card."

Page Six further reported that the famous American rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion will also be in attendance at the event. They also confirmed that the singer is most-likely to wear a Moschino dress designed by Jeremy Scott.

The Kardashians have always been present at every Met Gala, with the exclusion of Kylie Jenner's absence in Met Gala 2021. This year, fans are hoping to see them again with serving dramatic, show-stopping looks, from momager Kris Jenner to runway showstopper Kendall Jenner.

Who will not be present at the Met Gala 2022?

Will Rihanna be in attendance at the Met Gala 2022(Image via @metgalaofficial/ Instagram)

A few celebrities have already confirmed they will not be attending the event, while a few are suspected of not attending the event.

Euphoria star Zendaya confirmed that she will not be attending the Met this year in an interview with ExtraTV,

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's got to work and make some movies… I'll be playing tennis… I’ll be back, though, eventually,” said Zendaya.

Besides Zendaya, fans also suspect that Rihanna, who is soon to become a mother, won't be attending the event. This one hasn't been confirmed by Rihanna yet, but it seems unlikely Badgalriri will be in attendance. However, she can surprise all her fans and walk the red carpet in a stunning ensemble, an ode to her amazing maternity fashion. According to W, the singer is currently staying in Barbados and it seems likely she will be staying there until she gives birth.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee