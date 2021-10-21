How many kids does Blake Lively have? Actress slams Instagram account for posting "disturbing" pictures of her and Ryan Reynolds' children

Blake Lively recently slammed Instagram user Hollywood Star Kids for posting unauthorized pictures of her children. In a now-deleted post, the account shared paparazzi photos of the actress with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their children.

The Gossip Girl alum called out the account, saying the post was “disturbing”. She also asked the user to delete the images from the platform:

"This is so disturbing. I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."

The actress also thanked fans for supporting her plea and urged media outlets to stop posting images of celebrity children without permission.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old criticized another media outlet for stalking her children to capture their photographs and posting paparazzi shots on social media. At the time, she wrote:

"Do you do background checks on the photographers you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"

Blake Lively shares three children with husband Ryan Reynolds. She is a proud mother to daughters James, Inez, and Betty.

All about Blake Lively’s three children

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, James, on 16 December 2014. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2018, the actress revealed her eldest daughter’s thoughts about her parents’ anniversary:

"I had to explain to my daughter what an anniversary is. She's like, 'What is it, does it mean you're having another baby today?' and I was like, 'Dear God, no, it doesn't. It means it's our wedding's birthday.'"

The couple also welcomed their second child, Inez, on September 30, 2016. That same year, James and Inez made their public debuts after appearing on the red carpet of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Ryan Reynold’s star ceremony.

Reynolds and Lively secretly welcomed their third child, Betty, on 16 October 2019. The former announced the arrival of his youngest daughter on Twitter but the parents kept her name undisclosed.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano https://t.co/a3itOeIqQx

Her name was finally revealed on Taylor’s song Betty from her eighth studio album Folklore. The track also featured the names of the other Reynolds children, James and Inez. The Deadpool star later revealed that the mention was an “honor” for the family:

“The names are the names of our kids. We trust [Taylor] implicitly. She's very sensitive to any of that stuff.”

During a 2020 interview with Mario Lopez’s children, the actor mentioned that he and Blake Lively always spend time with their children despite their busy schedules:

“We don't split up. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we travel all over the place and we just all go together. That's been the best part of it, we really don't spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

However, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds mostly keep their children out of the public eye. The couple believes in raising their children out of the spotlight and often ask people to respect their privacy.

