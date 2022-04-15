Cardi B gives a shout out to LOONA's Queendom 2 performance, sends fans into a frenzy

K-Pop girl group LOONA has been receiving a lot of love and support for its bright and energetic stage performance of the song Shake It on the reality survival series Queendom 2.

Joining the hype and support was none other than American rapper Cardi B. The rapper replied to a fan who tagged her in a tweet and stated that she indeed liked the group’s stage.

Fans thank Cardi B for noticing LOONA's performance on stage in Queendom 2

Queendom season 2 is the new girl group survival competition show that started airing on March 31, 2022. The survival show is known for its extravagant stage set-ups and jaw-dropping performances by various K-Pop girl groups in the music industry.

This year, K-Pop girl groups VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, and Kep1er, along with former SISTAR member and soloist Hyolon are competing on stage as participants for Queendom 2.

In a recent episode of Queendom 2, released on April 14, fans were surprised to see American rapper Cardi B giving a shout out to K-pop girl group LOONA’s stage set-up and performance.

Based on numerous tweets and threads of events, fans tagged Cardi B on Twitter while discussing the group’s latest stage and performance on the survival show. The group performed a rendition of SISTAR’s track Shake It and delivered an outstanding performance with impressive costume changes and powerful choreography.

Later, Cardi B ended up noticing the tweets and replied to a fan stating that she liked the performance. Since then, K-pop enthusiasts and fans have been expressing their excitement on Cardi’s tweet and are requesting others to stream the group’s performance.

Ironically, Cardi B has featured in Kay Flock’s latest single titled Shake It, which was released on April 15. Flock also released the all-new hip-hop banger with an exciting music video on YouTube.

Both Cardi B and Kay Flock began promoting the song last month on their official Instagram accounts. The new collaboration comes three weeks after Cardi B appeared on Summer Walker and SZA’s extended remix of the hitmaker No Love.

Meanwhile, Queendom 2 airs every Thursday at 9:20 PM KST. The show is being emceed by Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon as the only host of the show. The artist was approached to be the second season’s host as her extensive knowledge and experience in the music industry fits right in, according to the creators of the show.

