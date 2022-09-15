K-pop idols who took center stage at major fashion events: NCT's Jeno, CL, and more

The Hallyu wave has taken over the world of fashion, with many K-pop idols making major advancements in the fashion industry. From gracing the covers of global fashion magazines to walking the runway for fashion houses, K-pop idols are doing it all.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, for example, has graced the covers of W and Elle in collaboration with the brand Chanel. BTS has also received numerous love calls from various brands, with Dior even designing BTS' MIC Drop outfits before they were signed as House Ambassadors by the luxury brand Louis Vuitton in 2021.

Another successful example is Jessica, a former SNSD member who founded her own fashion label, Blanc & Eclare, while still being a member of the group.

With so many K-pop artists making their mark in the fashion industry, let's look back at some of the most significant high-fashion events in K-pop history.

From BTS to BLACKPINK: K-pop idols making waves in the fashion industry

1) Jeno

SM_NCT @SM_NCT



JENO OPENS NYFW RUNWAY

atNYFW

runwaydebut

#PETERDOxJENO [!!!] Congratulations to #JENO for being the FIRST K-POP IDOL to open a New York Fashion Week show! May this open new doors for you, you did amazing and we're very proud.JENO OPENS NYFW RUNWAY #JENO atNYFW #JENO runwaydebut [!!!] Congratulations to #JENO for being the FIRST K-POP IDOL to open a New York Fashion Week show! May this open new doors for you, you did amazing and we're very proud. 💚JENO OPENS NYFW RUNWAY#JENOatNYFW#JENOrunwaydebut#PETERDOxJENO https://t.co/PhYyzKVLUg

In 2022, NCT’s Jeno created history by becoming the first K-pop idol to open the New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The K-pop star opened the show for designer Peter Do, who sees Jeno as embodying everything his brand stands for,

Although TXT's Yeonjun and NCT's Yang Yang had already walked the NYFW runway a year before, they did so on the digital runway because there were no physical shows due to Covid-19.

this is real @jjcuts jeno lee bringing sexy back for new york fashion show! jeno lee bringing sexy back for new york fashion show! https://t.co/lPouRpreiq

People were surprised to learn that Jeno was making his runway debut, given his charismatic walk. Jeno's confident stride complemented the chic backless pantsuit he wore on the runway.

2) BTS

BTS clad in Louis Vuitton for their fashion film Hope (Image via Louis Vuitton)

In 2021, Louis Vuitton won the lottery by securing BTS as their House Ambassador. The collaboration was made possible by LV's Virgil Abloh, who persuaded the group that LV's creative style matched theirs.

Supergroup BTS made their runway debut at Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 menswear show, which was turned into a fashion film Hope by South Korean director Jeon Go-Woon, due to Covid-19.

The BTS members walked with authority through the industrial space of Art Bunker B39, modelling the travel-inspired fall/winter collection. Their smouldering looks and brooding expressions worked well with the film's futuristic and industrial themes.

The art project was a huge success for both BTS and Louis Vuitton, with over two million views on YouTube almost immediately after the film was released.

3) Mino

springkies @jekkibby2 thinking about mino being invited by virgil abloh to walk for louis vuitton at paris fashion week— you will always be an icon thinking about mino being invited by virgil abloh to walk for louis vuitton at paris fashion week— you will always be an icon https://t.co/lVjfObgWr6

Winner’s Mino walked the runway for Louis Vuitton’s 2020 Spring Show at Paris Fashion Week. Mino fit right in and embodied Virgil Abloh's vision for the look. Despite the fact that it was his first time, he strutted confidently down the runway.

The K-pop idol is known for his eccentric sense of style, which can be seen in his paintings and music.

4) BLACKPINK

BP LEGENDS 👑 @blackpinkontop



Jennie as Chanel’s House Ambassador

Rosé as YSL’s Global Ambassador

Jisoo as Dior’s Global Ambassador

Lisa as Celine’s Global Ambassador



Dominating both the music and fashion industries no one’s doing it like them [email protected] at Paris Fashion Week:Jennie as Chanel’s House AmbassadorRosé as YSL’s Global AmbassadorJisoo as Dior’s Global AmbassadorLisa as Celine’s Global AmbassadorDominating both the music and fashion industries no one’s doing it like them [email protected] at Paris Fashion Week:Jennie as Chanel’s House Ambassador Rosé as YSL’s Global Ambassador Jisoo as Dior’s Global Ambassador Lisa as Celine’s Global AmbassadorDominating both the music and fashion industries no one’s doing it like them 🔥 https://t.co/UTdwHfk7MJ

BLACKPINK members have their own individual tie-ups with luxury brands and have garnered attention at a variety of fashion events.

They recently traveled separately to Paris Fashion Week to support their personal brand commitments. While Jennie was in Paris for Chanel's 2022 Fall and Spring shows, Jisoo was there for Dior's 2022 Spring and Fall shows.

BLACKPINK at Paris Fashion Week

Rosé was set to attend Saint Laurent’s 2022 Fall show, but contracted Covid-19, a day before her departure, and had to sit the show out. She did, however, make it to Paris to support her fashion house's 2022 Spring show. Lisa, on the other hand, attended Celine's Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

5) Rosé & CL

mariah @vashappeninLISA



ROSÉ AT THE MET GALA

#ROSÉ #MetGala2021 ￼ ROSÉ and CL, first korean female idol to attend the prestigious event! And both served at the red carpet!ROSÉ AT THE MET GALA ROSÉ and CL, first korean female idol to attend the prestigious event! And both served at the red carpet!ROSÉ AT THE MET GALA#ROSÉ #MetGala2021 ￼ https://t.co/UoZ4xwhbPc

Rosé and CL, two K-pop idols, attended the 2021 Met Gala, which had the theme America: An Anthology of Fashion. While BLACKPINK's Rosé accompanied Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, CL was there on her own in an Alexander Wang denim dress. They were the first female K-pop stars to walk the Met Gala red carpet.

In recent years, an increasing number of K-pop idols have been actively sought out in the fashion industry for their visuals as well as their global appeal, and it is exciting to see this trend of Asian artists receiving more time in the spotlight than traditional Hollywood stars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal