NCT’s JENO trends with 1.4M tweets as he dazzles at VOGUE’s 130th anniversary in New York

NCT’s JENO is taking over the literal world, at least on Twitter and the fashion runway. The NCT member was the only male Asian artist invited to the event celebrating VOGUE’s 130th-anniversary, VOGUE WORLD.

He also became the first ever K-pop idol to open the New York Fashion Week runway for Peter Do, a rising luxury brand designer who was nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards.

The 22-year-old JENO trended in over 20+ regions as pictures from New York, videos, and edits of the NCT member continued to appear on fans' Twitter timelines.

The K-pop star wore a Peter Do black suit with open buttons on the front. His toned physique and abs were on display, making fans fawn over him both in real life and on social media.

Jared Leto, Dove Cameron and more: NCT’s JENO meets A-list celebrities but grabs the spotlight at NYFW

NCT’s JENO had earlier made headlines for being the first K-pop idol to open a New York Fashion Week event. Fans who anticipated that the idol would turn up for the event looking suave were not wrong. The idol dazzled on the red carpet and throughout the event in a Peter Do suit, flaunting his bare physique.

The K-pop idol met many who’s who of the industry.

Singer-actress Dove Cameron trended for some time when pictures of the two hugging spread on the internet. JENO was also seen sitting beside Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Laura Herrier. He was also seen with Morbius actor Jared Leto.

JENO is one of the latest NCT members who has made incredible noise at fashion events. The 22-year-old idol was perceptible on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, where the idol's name was tweeted over 1.4 million times, proving his massive influence.

Designer Peter Do described NCT’s JENO as “multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer.” Fans discussed how the words were apt for the idol as they gushed over him. Many fans, who only had the opportunity to see him on screen, mentioned that he was just as beautiful in real life too.

jeno looks unreal in person oh my god

the main slayers of nct! the j lines! johhny jaehyun jeno



the main slayers of nct! the j lines! johhny jaehyun jeno





she tagged jeno's ig account

One lucky fan, Twitter user @simp4jaewin, even got the idol to sign her album. Another fan captured the idol's bodyguard supporting a photocard with his hands as he autographed it.

NCT’s JENO had a powerful strut while walking, even in public. Fans were sure that a second career for the idol had been decided, that of a model.

His bodyguard so cute, he used his hand help jeno sign

I had the privilege to capture JENO's stunning appearance for #VOGUEWORLD ! He is just DIFFERENT !

Fans aside, even fellow NCT members teased the idol for baring his upper body. Jaemin’s message to fans was similar to the fandom saying that there is usually something different about the US air that makes every K-pop idol brave. He said:

"our jeno baby went to new york and completely took off his clothes"



"our jeno baby went to new york and completely took off his clothes" [220913] Jaemin such a mood

NCT’s JENO was constantly surrounded by fans and security personnel, making him catch everyone’s attention in an instant. K-pop idols being up to date with the happenings of the fandom is not something new.

The idol posted pictures of himself posing with an open jacket suit with the caption:

“You must have been really shocked… Haha”

Doyoung commented on the post wanting to protect his little brother. While fans may like Jeno baring his physique, Doyoung said that he does not. He commented:

ale misses jeno @gravityongs doyoung's comment on jeno's ig



"hyung is still against it 🥲"



doyoung's comment on jeno's ig "hyung is still against it 🥲" doyoung trying to gatekeep jeno's body

In other news, SM Rookies’ Shohei and Eunseok will also be attending the Peter Do fashion show at VOGUE WORLD on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

