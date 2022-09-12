NCT's Jeno all set to become the first K-pop idol to open a New York fashion week runway show with luxury brand Peter Do

On September 9, 2022, New York-based fashion designer Peter Do announced that NCT's Jeno would be opening his brand's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on September 13, 2022, at New York Fashion Week.
The designer said that the K-pop idol was a "natural choice" as the opener of his show because:
"Jeno embodies the Peter Do man - multifaceted, confident and a trailblazer".
NCT's Jeno will be walking the runway for Do's inaugural menswear collection, making him the first ever K-pop idol to open the runway show for a luxury brand at the New York Fashion Week.
As part of Peter Do's collaboration with SM Entertainment, the brand also announced that Red Velvet's Seulgi will be attending the fashion show as a "special guest."
Moreover, SM rookies Shohei and Eunseok will both be making appearances at the show as well.
"I have so much respect for these artists": Peter Do opens up about collaboration with NCT's Jeno
Peter Do is a Vietnamese designer who founded his namesake brand four years back. The label has since earned a name for itself in New York fashion with its unique style, slouchy car coats, broad-shouldered blazers, and subversive denims.
Do previously worked under Phoebe Philo at Celine before returning to the US to kickstart his label. As per the brand's official website, Peter Do was launched in 2018 as a collective endeavor by a "group of long-time friends."
In a press release, Do explained the reason behind collaborating with SM entertainment. He said:
“I have so much respect for these artists because there is so much time put into their craft that people simply don’t see. Few realize the intensity of what is happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it’s very similar to fashion, so I identify with that process very much.”
Explaining the “personal emotional significance” of collaborating with SM Entertainment, the designer said:
“There’s the nostalgia of listening to Girls’ Generation songs on the bus on my way to school. When we started the brand, we were listening to Red Velvet on repeat while building studio furniture.”
Peter Do’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show will take place on September 13.
Earlier this year, the luxury line also clothed NCT's Johnny for his debut Met Gala appearance.
Fans brace themselves for the debut of NCT's Jeno as a model
The NCT fandom - known as NCTzens - flooded Twitter with a barrage of posts after news broke of NCT's Jeno making his big debut as a model. While many fans praised Peter Do for his incredible taste, others gushed about the NCT member's charm and expressed their confidence about his ability to do justice to the new assignment.
Jeno is a part of NCT Dream, the third sub-unit of NCT by SM Entertainment. Besides him, the group consists of Mark, Renjun, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum.
The K-pop group held their THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream concert in Seoul on September 8 and 9. It was the group's first offline concert in nearly three years and the first concert with all seven members.
Following the concert, news of NCT's Jeno opening for Peter Do at the New York Fashion Week set the internet ablaze, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans.