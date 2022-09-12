Create

NCT's Jeno all set to become the first K-pop idol to open a New York fashion week runway show with luxury brand Peter Do

A still of the K-pop idol Jeno from NCT. (Image via Instagram/@leejen_o_423)
Modified Sep 12, 2022 02:29 PM IST

On September 9, 2022, New York-based fashion designer Peter Do announced that NCT's Jeno would be opening his brand's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on September 13, 2022, at New York Fashion Week.

The designer said that the K-pop idol was a "natural choice" as the opener of his show because:

"Jeno embodies the Peter Do man - multifaceted, confident and a trailblazer".

NCT's Jeno will be walking the runway for Do's inaugural menswear collection, making him the first ever K-pop idol to open the runway show for a luxury brand at the New York Fashion Week.

PETER DO OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES SM ENTERTAINMENT COLLAB FOR UPCOMING SS23 SHOW"NCT member #JENO will be opening the runway" https://t.co/sPTvh66IIw

As part of Peter Do's collaboration with SM Entertainment, the brand also announced that Red Velvet's Seulgi will be attending the fashion show as a "special guest."

Moreover, SM rookies Shohei and Eunseok will both be making appearances at the show as well.

SMROOKIES Shohei & Eunseok will appear on the runway for Peter Do in New York on 220913 (🇺🇸) 220914 (KST) https://t.co/gjdAuzk0Lk

"I have so much respect for these artists": Peter Do opens up about collaboration with NCT's Jeno

Peter Do is a Vietnamese designer who founded his namesake brand four years back. The label has since earned a name for itself in New York fashion with its unique style, slouchy car coats, broad-shouldered blazers, and subversive denims.

Do previously worked under Phoebe Philo at Celine before returning to the US to kickstart his label. As per the brand's official website, Peter Do was launched in 2018 as a collective endeavor by a "group of long-time friends."

In a press release, Do explained the reason behind collaborating with SM entertainment. He said:

“I have so much respect for these artists because there is so much time put into their craft that people simply don’t see. Few realize the intensity of what is happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it’s very similar to fashion, so I identify with that process very much.”

Explaining the “personal emotional significance” of collaborating with SM Entertainment, the designer said:

“There’s the nostalgia of listening to Girls’ Generation songs on the bus on my way to school. When we started the brand, we were listening to Red Velvet on repeat while building studio furniture.”

Peter Do’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show will take place on September 13.

Earlier this year, the luxury line also clothed NCT's Johnny for his debut Met Gala appearance.

Fans brace themselves for the debut of NCT's Jeno as a model

The NCT fandom - known as NCTzens - flooded Twitter with a barrage of posts after news broke of NCT's Jeno making his big debut as a model. While many fans praised Peter Do for his incredible taste, others gushed about the NCT member's charm and expressed their confidence about his ability to do justice to the new assignment.

Peter Do has excellent taste idk what else to say. First Johnny for the met and now Jeno for his fashion show??? Yeah he has the eyes!!!!!
Peter Do choosing Johnny and Jeno, see he gets it.
jeno lee becoming the first kpop idol to open the runway for Peter Do's New York Fashion Week Show. I'M SO PROUD OF YOU OUR CAPTAIN 😭🤧 https://t.co/myvdMqAFLG
jeno got noticed by his seniors and even peter do because of HIS hardwork and the potential THEY saw in him. don't ever downplay his success and say it got "handed to him" or that he's "sm's favorite" after how he was treated for the first half of his career.
And if peter do puts jeno in heels then what https://t.co/0KnWFl8IRT
“NCT’s Jeno to open the show” he’s OPENING Peter Do’s NYFW show yall!!!! we are getting model lee jeno and i know he will eat!! twitter.com/katehalliwell/…
Jeno has collaborated with Donghae and Key, he did it all perfect. Now he’ll open Peter Do's menswear debut show at NYFW. He’ll shine brighter than ever and haters just gonna rage in the corner of their room. BOOKED AND BUSY JENO ERA!!!
No wonder why they chose Jeno Lee just by looking at these you can tell those really suit him perfectly. Perfect for Peter Do's styles ㅠㅠ wow can't wait to see him wearing Peter Do's menswear and unisex collections https://t.co/zX2nrK0FKk
JENO OPENING THE PETER DO SHOW FOR NYFW BE LIKE!!!!! 😍😍😍 https://t.co/FtMOLljsx9
“It was a natural choice to have JENO open the show. JENO embodies the Peter Do man—multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer.” Peter Doour main slayer Jeno Lee who deserves a spot to be seen all over the world. This opportunity will give him a chance to show how amazing he is https://t.co/yr2CIF86im
Words can't describe how much I'm proud of him of his growth. 2022 jeno featured in sunbaenims' songs— Donghae and Key personally asking him to do collab and work with them AND NOW he has a chance to be an open the show New York Fashion Week in partnership SM Ent. with Peter Do https://t.co/PkALPgkNru
Idol JENO is SPLENDIDbut right now I'm thinking how SPECTACULAR is Model JENO would be at this upcoming show by iconic renowned designer Peter Do!SAFE FLIGHT TO NEWYORK JENO#JENO #제노 #李帝努 #ジェノ#PETERDOxJENO #NYFW https://t.co/lTlzMWK6jS

Jeno is a part of NCT Dream, the third sub-unit of NCT by SM Entertainment. Besides him, the group consists of Mark, Renjun, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum.

youtube-cover

The K-pop group held their THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream concert in Seoul on September 8 and 9. It was the group's first offline concert in nearly three years and the first concert with all seven members.

Following the concert, news of NCT's Jeno opening for Peter Do at the New York Fashion Week set the internet ablaze, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans.

