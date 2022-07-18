NCT Dream, ENHYPEN, Psy, LE SSERAFIM, and more to perform at the Seoul Festa 2022

Seoul is ready to host Seoul Festa 2022, one of the biggest festivals in the country. The Metropolitan announced that the event will take place over five days, from August 10 to 14, primarily at Jamsil Sports Complex.

The festival will feature a K-pop concert, Seoul Shopping Festa, Seoul E-PRIX, and other activities. Many big names from the Korean music industry will also be part of the event's attractions.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is organizing the festival to promote international tourism to Korea. The organizers took to social media to announce the performing artist lineup for Seoul Festa 2022 on July 18, which includes the following artists:

Psy

Rain

The Boyz

LE SSERAFIM

Stray Kids

NMIXX

NCT Dream

Forestella

Bizzy

Yoon Mi-rae

Tiger JK

Weki Meki

ENHYPEN

VERIVERY

Nature

The Seoul Festa will be free of cost

A detailed ticketing schedule will be announced on the official website Instagram account of Seoul Festa 2022. The event is free to attend.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will send out special invitations to healthcare workers and tourism workers to recognize their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Overseas visitors can book a specially organized tour package through a travel agency.

The event will be hosted by ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and Kim Se-jung. It will commence with a 120-minute K-pop Super Live concert that will take place on August 10 at the Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul. Alongside the offline event, KBS World will broadcast K-pop Super Live to 118 countries.

The Seoul Festa, an annual tourist festival, is being launched in August to entice foreign visitors and kickstart the recovery of the capital city’s tourism economy.

August will mark the first edition of the festival, which will include events such as a high-profile electric car racing competition and a star-studded K-pop concert.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, a world-class electric vehicle racing competition, will take place on August 13 and 14 in and around the Jamsil Sports Complex in southeastern Seoul.

The Seoul E-Prix will feature the championship's final race of the 2021-22 season and will mark the city's first-ever Formula E hosting.

From August 10 to the end of the month, the city will also host the Seoul Shopping Festa, which will involve 3,000 department, duty-free, and online stores offering up to 50% off shopping items.

According to Mayor Oh Se-hoon:

"The Seoul Festa will send up a signal flare for Seoul's tourism recovery."

The mayor stated that the city intends to hold the Seoul Festa every year beginning in 2023, with the goal of increasing the annual number of foreign tourists to 28 million in four years. Other events include Hangang Park's themed festival and the Night Gatekeeper event at Deoksugung Palace and Sungnyemun Gate plaza.

