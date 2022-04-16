5 photoshoots that perfectly capture BLACKPINK's Jennie's gorgeous visuals

BLACKPINK's Jennie is creating waves in the modeling and fashion industry. She has graced the cover of all major fashion magazines and has had multiple features written about her.

Jennie is also a major trendsetter and turns everything she wears into a must-have item. This special skill of hers has led her to become a brand ambassador for various luxury and lifestyle brands such as Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Gentle Monster, to name a few.

Her solo career outside of BLACKPINK has been skyrocketing as one can see her socializing with the big names of the fashion industry. She has truly created a name for herself as a fashion icon.

5 photoshoots that immortalised BLACKPINK's Jennie's beauty

1) Elle

⠀ ⠀𝒜 scan from Elle magazine for Jennie's photoshoot. If a scan can fluster you, how about seeing it with the naked eye? She aired off the ring she was wearing on her finger by incarcerating her lips showing Chanel Coco Crush jewelry.⠀ https://t.co/hb5BUil1dB

Jennie was on the cover of the February 2022 edition of Elle magazine, showing off her latest collaboration with Chanel. She earned the name Coco Jennie, a nod to the brand Coco Chanel, due to her being the perfect fit for the vibe Chanel aims for.

Jennie is also a loyal customer of the brand, always pairing a Chanel accessory with whatever she wears. In Elle magazine's photographs, she is wearing jewelry from Coco Crush, Chanel's fine line of jewelry.

The photoshoot perfectly captured the innocence and elegance Jennie exudes. The white outfit only adds to the girl crush concept the brand was going for.

2) W

Despite the photoshoot being for Chanel's jewelry line Coco Crush, Jennie showed her versatality by changing her entire appearance for the photoshoot. In the November 2020 issue of W Korea magazine, she brought out her A-game, delivering a posh-chic, high fashion look.

Channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn, she gave the viewers a sneak-peak into Breakfast at Jennie's. Jennie's bold make-up and fierce visuals added to the intense look the photoshoot was trying to achieve.

3) Harper's Bazaar

In 2018, BLACKPINK's It girl Jennie graced the January issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea. Decked out in Chanel, Jennie displayed the sensuous side of herself. With a red lip, red sweater, and red nails, Jennie looked ready to take on the fashion world.

Red is considered to be the color of passion and love. Jennie understood the assignment perfectly as she posed seductively for the photoshoot, making this one of the most iconic covers of Harper's Bazaar.

4) Marie Claire

shot by Hong Jang Hyun JENNIE FOR MARIE CLAIRE KR x GENTLE MONSTER shot by Hong Jang Hyun https://t.co/pQKocdypy5

Marie Claire Korea's April 2020 cover photoshoot with Jennie collaborating with Gentle Monster was one for the books. Sunglasses are hard to pull off, especially in pictures, but that was no difficult feat for Jennie. These sunglasses were part of the Jentle Home collection.

She showcased different styles of sunglasses, keeping her make-up minimal to make the sunglasses the focal point. Despite the sunglasses being the main attraction, Jennie still managed to steal the show, showing off her goofy and fun side.

5) Chanel's Coco Neige

Jennie was the global face of Chanel's 2021/22 winter sportswear collection campaign called Coco Neige. Having only had very traditionally feminine appearances on magazine covers, especially for Chanel, this edgy photoshoot took the internet by storm.

Jennie sported a pink, patterned athletic two-piece set paired with Chanel jewelry, making her look fierce and sophisticated at the same time.

BLACKPINK's rapper Jennie not only photographs well but looks gorgeous in whatever she wears. The ability to make the most basic items stand out is a novel ability possessed by her. She recently dyed her hair orange, making orange hair trend all over Twitter.

Edited by Sabika