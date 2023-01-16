BTS' Jimin is the new global ambassador for French luxury brand Dior. The label announced the news on January 16, through their Instagram account with a stunning picture of Jimin donning the latest collection.

BTS's Jimin, along with the other members of the group, are also the global faces of Louis Vuitton. Both Dior and Vuitton belong to the French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The Filter singer recently gained the spotlight for featuring in Vibe, a track by BIGBANG's Taeyang. The song was an immediate hit, with the music video gaining millions of views in a single day. BTS' Jimin is also rumored to be the next member to release his solo album.

Although his solo album is yet to be confirmed, fans are elated with the news of him becoming the global ambassador for Dior as well as dropping new music.

BTS' Jimin's relationship with Dior dates back to 2019

Dior has officially signed BTS' Jimin as the new face to showcase their luxury products to the world. Labeled as the 'It boy,' the singer seems to be an excellent choice. His pictorial uploaded by Dior is another fine example of why Jimin deserves his latest feat.

In a welcoming caption, Dior wrote:

"The House is thrilled to announce @J.M from #BTS as new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, @MrKimJones."

The Dynamite singers have been closely associated with Dior since 2019, when Kim Jones designed stage outfits for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

In another statement, Dior shared:

“The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature.”

BLACKPINK Jisoo is another major K-pop idol linked to Dior. Meanwhile, for men, EXO's Sehun and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo have been representing the brand as brand ambassadors.

In addition, BTS has been linked to several other global brands, including McDonald's, Hyundai, Disney, and Louis Vuitton, as their brand ambassadors.

Jimin's partnership with Dior indicates that each BTS member can now sign with individual brands as their ambassadors.

BTS' Jimin is also on his way to bless fans with new music. He recently grooved with BIGBANG's Taeyang in the R&B and 90s funk song Vibe. Meanwhile, many media outlets have reported that the Serendipity singer will release his solo album in February.

◡̈ @taebokkiii PJM1 IS COMING

JIMIN IS COMING PJM1 IS COMINGJIMIN IS COMING https://t.co/Jz3PH1m2VU

In response, BTS' agency commented:

“The [release] schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.”

It looks like the album is releasing sooner than later. From Jimin's new Dior campaign to his new album, a lot is coming for BTS fans.

