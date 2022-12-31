Fans praise Jungkook's looks and professionalism while filming Dreamers MV

On December 26, 2022, BTS' official account released behind-the-scenes footage of Jungkook's music video shoot for Dreamers in Qatar. In the footage, fans are shown the shoot's entire journey and the collaboration of the maknae with a big team of dancers on a sunny day.

At the beginning of the video, fans see the crew adjusting Jungkook's makeup and in the next scene, the golden maknae is seen taking notes for the shoot. One of the dance scenes didn't make it into the video's final version because the Virgo in him was not satisfied enough with it.

What fans loved the most was not just Jeon Jung-kook's professionalism, but also the perfectionist in him, making him work harder in every scene. He said that since he wasn't completely satisfied with the takes they did earlier, he asked them to do "one more take" until he was satisfied with the outcome.

The shoot further proceeds very smoothly with a lot more enthusiasm from the whole crew and hard work continues for them even in the scorching heat.

Some of the uncut footage work done by Jungkook was ARMYs favorite

no wonder why so many professionals talked about Jungkook with so much praise after working with him on Dreamers.. look at their bright energy, look how happy they are! This is the right energy to create the greatest songs in history

Some fans were worried but proud of the BTS member's dedication to work even in the heat. Netizens also thanked the staff for all the cooling fans and for working beside him in such temperatures.

Jungkook is shocked by Qatar's heat

seeing the behind the scenes of the dreamers mv shooting makes me remember how the staffs who worked with jungkook only had praises about his personality, dedication and talent. the bestest boy indeed

People loved seeing Jungkook's reaction and fascination towards the majestic bird. Fans also praised the co-singer, Fahad Al Kubaisi, for welcoming their golden maknae with open arms and working together for his football World Cup song.

Jungkook's Dreamers MV shoot sketch has just surpassed 5 MILLION views on BangtanTV

dreamers mv behind the scenes , jungkook nodding cutely

If you read Jungkook Dreamers music video behind the scenes which just dropped, you will find so much love and support being given. You will find so many fans who were waiting to watch those behinds and get admired once again by Jungkook work. I love to see him being loved!

I haven't moved on from Dreamers behind the scenes.. not at all..Jungkook looked so happy, so beautiful, full tattoos sleeve exposed..he has experienced so much happiness and great moments there. This is so important!

However, fans were further impressed by the fact that JK didn't forget about them and thanked them for being there to support him. Expressing gratitude, he said:

"I'm so thankful to the Qatari ARMY that came to cheer for me and I'd also like to thank all the other ARMY that heard the news and are cheering for me from afar. I got the energy to focus on the shoot thanks to you."

Dreamers has been breaking records since its release

"Dreamers" has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, Jung Kook's 3rd song to achieve this!

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar took place on November 20, 2022, at the Alkhor Al Bite Stadium in Qatar.

During the ceremony, BTS' Jungkook premiered the official soundtrack for the event, a track called Dreamers, which garnered attention from around the world. Jungkook's performance was a highlight of the ceremony, especially as excitement for the World Cup reached a peak.

"dreamers" by jungkook has now surpassed 100M streams on spotify!! it's the fastest solo song by a korean/k-pop soloist to achieve this milestone. congratulations jungkook!!

The video received thousands of views within just 8 hours of its release. By the end of the first day, the video had reached 15 million views, and in just two days, it had surpassed 20 million views.

Jungkook's performance at the opening ceremony, which was also posted on the official YouTube channels of FIFA and Bangtan TV, was just as successful. It took the top three spots in the "Worldwide Popular Videos" chart for two consecutive days. The performance video reached the top spot on the chart just 7 hours after its release and remained the most popular video for three days in a row.

Recently, it also crossed as the first K-pop act to surpass 1 million reels on Instagram.

