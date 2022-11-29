“Congratulations Jungkook” trends on Twitter as BTS singer’s Dreamers debuts atop Billboard Digital songs chart

BTS singer Jungkook’s song Dreamers debuted at number one on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart in the United States.

Dreamers is the first and only FIFA World Cup song to debut at number one on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. Jungkook performed the track at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar’s Al-Bayt stadium along with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

It marks his second number-one hit on the aforementioned list. Previously, Jungkook and SUGA’s collab song Stay Alive debuted at number one on the Billboard Digital Song sales chart.

“Congratulations Jungkook” trends on Twitter as ARMYs took to the platform to congratulate BTS' golden maknae for his amazing achievement.

BTS fans react to Jungkook’s Billboard achievement with Dreamers

Dreamers entered two additional Billboard charts for the week ending on December 3. The song ranked ninth on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and fourth on the Global Excl.US Chart.

With this, the Euphoria singer became the first BTS member to earn two top 10 songs on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Previously, his collab song Left and Right with Charlie Puth ranked fifth on the list.

Taylor Swift’s Anti Hero topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, while Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy topped the Global Excl. US Chart.

Upon release, Dreamers topped the iTunes song charts in a whopping 104 countries and number 1 on the European (Europe) iTunes Song Chart for six consecutive days, proving the BTS singer's successful venture as a soloist. The Dreamers’ singer is the second soloist after Ricky Martin to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

BTS as a group and Jungkook as a soloist are the only Asian acts to land multiple number ones on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart within the same year. BTS achieved this feat with multiple group and solo releases this year.

BTS fans have taken to Twitter to laud the Dreamers singer for his incredible Billboard achievements.

Jungkook achieves new Spotify record with Dreamers

On November 27, a week after BTS’ youngest member performed Dreamers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he wrapped up the song’s first week on Spotify with over 32 million unfiltered streams.

BTS’ youngest member earned the biggest first-week debut streams by a K-pop soloist surpassing BLACKPINK’s Lisa who previously held this record.

The talented BTS member now has two songs that have amassed 30 million streams within the first week of its release. Besides Dreamers, his collab track Left and Right with Charlie Puth too earned over 30 million unfiltered streams on Spotify in the first week as well.

Dreamers had previously surpassed one of his own collab tracks Stay Alive with SUGA and debuted at the 16th spot on Spotify's weekly global chart.

The song is currently stationed at the 15th spot on the Global Spotify chart with over 2.8 million streams and is going strong on its eighth day.

Dreamers currently has 38 million streams on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

