BTS Jungkook’s Dreamers debuts with 4.8 million streams on Spotify Global Chart, surpasses Stay Alive

BTS Jungkook’s new song, Dreamers, has been well-received by fans across the world and has debuted with 4.8 million streams on Spotify's Global Chart. He performed the track at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, alongside Qatari singer and record producer, Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

With this act, Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist, and the first soloist itself, since Ricky Martin performed The Cup of Life in 1998.

Dreamers has surpassed Stay Alive, a collaboration song between Jungkook and SUGA for the group’s webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKHO, which debuted with 4.2 million streams on the aforementioned chart.

As of writing, Dreamers has achieved 16.2 million streams on Spotify.

BTS Jungkook holds the record for the top 3 biggest Spotify debuts by an Asian soloist

Jungkook Charts @KookCharts Jungkook now holds 3/10 biggest debut weeks for songs by K-pop soloists on Spotify, the most by any other act.



#6. “Dreamers” — 16.2M (4 days) *still counting* Jungkook now holds 3/10 biggest debut weeks for songs by K-pop soloists on Spotify, the most by any other act.#1. “Left and Right” — 30.3M #2. “Stay Alive” — 18.8M#6. “Dreamers” — 16.2M (4 days) *still counting* https://t.co/N5TAu1wDvy

With Dreamers, BTS Jungkook holds the record for the top three biggest debuts by an Asian soloist on Spotify Global Chart.

At number one is Left and Right, a frisky collaboration track between BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth, which earned 6.7 million streams on its debut on Spotify Global. Dreamers ranks second with 4.8 million streams, followed by Stay Alive, a dreamy collaboration between SUGA and Jungkook.

However, Dreamers peaked at number two on Spotify Global, his highest-charting song as well as the highest debut peak by a Korean and Asian soloist as opposed to Left and Right and Stay Alive, both of which peaked at the third spot on the aforementioned chart.

Dreamers also scored the highest debut for a FIFA World Cup song. Besides that, BTS Jungkook’s Dreamers beat BLACKPINK Lisa’s Money, surpassing the record for the biggest first-day streams on Spotify Global for a solo song by a K-pop soloist.

Interestingly, the top 10 spots are held by BTS members. Jin’s The Astronaut earned 4.1 million streams, and j-hope’s MORE and Arson achieved 3.8 and 2.8 million streams, respectively.

Jimin’s debut OST With You for the K-drama Our Blues earned 2.6 million streams, SUGA and PSY’s addictive collaboration track That That ranked eighth with 2.3 million streams, followed by j-hope’s Equal Sign and Pandora’s Box with 1.7 and 1.6 million streams, respectively.

Dreamers is an inspiring anthem that talks about combining sportsman spirit with lyrics that explore dreams, hope, and coming together to enjoy the beautiful game of football that unites people irrespective of age and nationalities.

Fans lavished praise on his live performance, his stable and strong vocals, impeccable stage presence, and charismatic demeanor, all of which won fans’ hearts.

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official music video for Dreamers. where the BTS singer can be seen exploring every nook and corner of Qatar, showcasing his amazing talent as a world-class K-pop star.

BTS Jungkook’s fans react to his Spotify achievement

BTS fans took to Twitter to react to Dreamers’ latest Spotify achievement. Fans are in awe of how the singer is breaking records with his solo singles and collaborations despite no official album release as of yet.

Now, with this new Spotify Global achievement, BTS fans believe he has truly lived up to his Golden Maknae status, which means he is truly an all-round star.

Phrases like “King” and “So proud of you” were recurring words in fans’ congratulatory tweets for the star.

국 • @jungkooktrends jungkook gained over 238K followers on spotify yesterday and is only 5K away from 5M followers, it's not been even a year since his account was created he’s insane jungkook gained over 238K followers on spotify yesterday and is only 5K away from 5M followers, it's not been even a year since his account was created he’s insane

BTS's youngest member has gained 238k followers on Spotify after the release of Dreamers, which marks his biggest increase in followers. With this, he is inching close to five million followers on his individual verified Spotify account.

