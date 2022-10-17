Stray Kids creates history by becoming the first band in the world to have two albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022

Stray Kids’ has become the first boy band in the world to have two distinct albums to be ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022.

On October 16, the new Stray Kids mini album MAXIDENT premiered at number one on Billboard's prestigious Top 200 Albums chart.

Reportedly, the eight-song collection debuted with 117,000 equivalent album units achieved in the United States in the week ending October 13. Earlier this year, the bands’ debut single, ODDINARY, topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart on April 2.

According to data provided by Luminate, the Billboard 200 chart rates the most popular albums of the week in the United States. This ranking is based on multi-metric consumption, which is measured in equivalent album units. Album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums all contribute to the total number of units (SEA).

Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT marks the fourth K-Pop album to lead Billboard 200

Stray Kids’ latest eight-tracked banger MAXIDENT opens atop the Billboard 200 six months and three weeks after the group’s singular ODDINARY dominated the list.

MAXIDENT is the fourth album by a South Korean act to top the Billboard 200 in 2022 after BLACKPINK's Born Pink, BTS' Proof, and the group's successful single ODDINARY. This massive achievement for the industry came after a dull 2021 when no South Korean act led the Billboard 200.

The first two albums by the Venom's artists to reach the Billboard 200 are ODDINARY and MAXIDENT, respectively. Hence, the band has a flawless track record on the chart, having debuted with two consecutive No. 1 albums.

In 2017, the iconic K-Pop boy band debuted on the World Digital Song Sales chart, which lists the week's top-selling world music digital tracks. Then, with Mixtape coming out in 2018, they debuted on the Billboard album chart.

The group has had ten albums in the top ten of Billboard's World Albums chart, which lists the week's most popular world music releases, between 2018 and 2020.

For Stray Kids, the first release in the United States via JYP's association with Imperial/Republic was April's ODDINARY, which debuted at number one on the all-genre Billboard 200.

More about Stray Kids latest album, MAXIDENT, at the Billboard

The latest album MAXIDENT is a predominant Korean language album, but it does have some English language tracks. It's notable since it's the 16th album released in the United States in a non-English language to reach No. 1.

BTS's mostly-Korean Proof, Bad Bunny's all-Spanish Un Verano Sin Ti, and ODDINARY's mostly-Korean selections all debuted at the top of the charts earlier in the year, despite not being recorded in English.

Stray Kids hasn't had a song on the US-based Billboard Hot 100 chart yet, but they have had three songs on Billboard Global 200 and six on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US. The band's last song to make either list was Maniac, which peaked at No. 21 and 15, respectively.

MAXIDENT premiered internationally on October 7, 2022.

