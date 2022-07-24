Stray Kids’ fans bash JYP Entertainment for poor treatment of the group

Idol agencies' are always under fans’ radar, and the latest in their line of fire is Stray Kids’ agency, JYP Entertainment.
The Idol Star Athletic Championship (commonly referred to as ISAC) is scheduled to return this year after being temporarily canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stray Kids is one of the groups slated to attend this year’s ISAC, with filming taking place from July 30th through August 1st, and STAYs are not exactly happy with the group’s participation in ISAC.
STAYs are voicing their displeasure with the new schedule, pointing out how full Stray Kids’ schedule already is.
The talented eight-member group recently held their MANIAC world tour from June 28th through July 14th in the United States and has a packed schedule ahead with no time to breathe.
STAYs have taken to social media to bash JYP Entertainment for being inconsiderate towards their members and over-working them to the point of exhaustion.
Stray Kids’ fans trend “Let Stray Kids rest” to protest against JYP Entertainment’s grueling schedule for the group
STAYs have noticed that the group has a packed schedule ahead without any break and thus, are protesting their participation in this year’s edition of ISAC.
After a brief break, Stray Kids will fly to Japan to hold more concerts on July 26th and 27th. With ISAC filming, the NOEASY singers will only have a two-day break before they begin filming from July 30th to August 1st.
Shortly after that, member Lee Know will resume being an MC on MBC‘s Music Core on August 8th, following which all the members will perform at additional events on August 10th, 11th, 14th, and 20th.
Since ISAC involves sports and physical activities, STAYs are worried that members will end up injuring themselves more, as some of them are already seen in pain due to intense physical exertion.
Previously, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin bumped his right hand on the door at Oakland Arena, which resulted in a minor injury.
He participated in the group’s Oakland show but after further medical examination, it was revealed that although the injury is not very grave, it is advisable to refrain from strenuous movements, such as harsh choreography.
JYP Entertainment then confirmed that even though Hyunjin will participate in the remainder of the world tour, his involvement will be limited.
Even members like Lee Know looked down due to extreme exhaustion and were literally trying their best to keep going. STAYs even noticed that Felix has back pain, Chan has injured his wrist, and most members are wearing pain relief tapes.
Fans believe that it is not a wise decision on JYP Entertainment's behalf to allow the group to participate in an athletic competition, especially since the group won’t have much time after ISAC to rest before performing again.
STAYs have also fired JYP Entertainment for overworking them to the point of exhaustion, especially when K-pop agencies are trying to take positive steps towards idols’ mental health and well-being.
STAYs have taken it upon themselves to trend “Let Stray Kids rest” on Twitter and other social networking platforms to allow JYP Entertainment to give the members ample amount of rest before their next important schedule.
Fans are comparing the schedule to when the group had competed in ISAC after pre-recording for their "Levanter" promotions, which left the members sleeping throughout the broadcast.
STAYs are hopeful that JYP Entertainment reconsiders the group’s schedule and make room for some rest.
The 2022 Idol Star Athletics Championship is returning after two years
The 2022 Idol Star Athletics Championship, or ISAC as it is popularly known, is all set to return this Chuseok holiday after 2 years.
Jun Hyun-moo, F.T. Island's Hongki, and TWICE's Dahyun were named the official hosts of the special. ISAC will be filmed from July 30 to August, and is scheduled to air during Chuseok in September.
NCT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, IVE, NMIXX, EVERGLOW, Kep1er, Brave Girls, Weeekly, ONEUS, VERIVERY, Billlie, DKZ, WOODZ (Cho Seung-youn), Ha Sung-woon, Kwon Eun-bi, Choi Ye-na, WEi, Xdinary Heroes, Kim Jae-hwan, Jo Yu-ri, MCND, DRIPPIN, PURPLE KISS, TEMPEST, ALICE, TNX, CLASS:y, KINGDOM, TAN, Rocket Punch, TRI.BE, Jeong Se-woon, DKB, YOUNITE, ATBO, ICHILLIN’, and H1-KEY have been confirmed to be part of the lineup.
In other news, the God's Menu singers and their fandom, STAYs, have won Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off 2022 beating out Adele, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, SB19, their sunbae BTS and SEVENTEEN, and contemporaries TOMORROW X TOGETHER.