5 Stray Kids’ Lee Know x Han moments that prove they have a one-in-a-million friendship

Beautiful friendships can survive the test of time, and Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Han have given K-pop stans a glimpse of that through their adorable bond.

From surviving their arduous pre-debut training routines to jumping around together at their concerts, they have established a one-in-a-million friendship. Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Han's 'Minsung' ship, based on their birth names Lee Minho and Han Jisung, has defined what fun and amazing friendships look like.

With K-pop idols constantly engaging in multiple activities all at once, their only escape at times comes in the form of that one person that stuck with them through thick and thin. It offers them a respite, and Minsung's friendship very aptly signifies that.

In light of this, let’s take a look at some of their moments together that are a testament to the duo’s undying affection for one another.

Five moments of Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Han that are too adorable to forget

1) The heart-wrecking goodbye

the reason why I really love minsung is because of their friendship since skz survival show 🥺

Every friendship has its rocky phase. Back in 2017, Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Han were in one such condition on the group’s survival show, Stray Kids. Since the team was pre-selected, trainees had to perform self-composed songs and carve their way to debut together.

Amidst the pressure, it was no surprise that the members were anxious almost all the time. Stray Kids’ Lee Know, in particular, overcame his nervousness during his rap performance when Han came to his rescue and gently held his hand for comfort. This specific incident was later brought up by Lee Know himself after he was eliminated from the show.

His emotional and warm words to his best friend, Han, teared up fans and members alike,

“I made a mistake, was it because you weren’t there to hold my hand?”

even after 3 years, it's still jisung holding minho's hand when minho is nervous

However, Lee Know made it back to the group because of his dedication and hard work. And thanks to that change, STAYs were able to discover the precious friendship of Minsung. Additionally, when Han held Lee Know’s hand before their speech at the 36th Golden Disc awards in 2021, fans were reminded of how cute their friendship is even after all these years.

2) If you’re happy and you want a snack, give a kiss

"If you want chocolate, give me a kiss" ..

The duo's friendship perfectly balances expressing grave emotions and doing fun things together. They come up with multiple ways to make each other laugh out loud.

In one instance, Stray Kids' Lee Know offered Han chocolate but with the intention of stealing a kiss from his dear friend. It was not astonishing to see Han pull him for a cute peck, given the comfort level that their friendship has unlocked over the years.

However, before fans went crazy, the duo started giggling and laughing together. This moment is just one among the many other moments where the artists have showcased their playful banter through physical affections.

3) The butt hunter’s favorite target identified



That must be such a nice compliment coming from the butt hunter 🥺





"I've slapped several of our members' butts, but you take it the best"

Overcoming the boundaries of formality and hesitation, Stray Kids’ Lee Know has earned himself the title of ‘butt hunter of Stray Kids.’ As the name signifies, the K-pop idol loves to give his members cute, friendly pats on their butts.

From slapping Hyunjin’s butt during the Side Effects performance to discussing Bang Chan’s butt features on VLive, Lee Know’s passion for expressing love for his members is rather amusing. However, little did fans know about his butt biases until Episode 16 of 2 Kids Room.

The butt hunter revealed that Han is his favorite person when it comes to butt smacking. He said ,

"I have slapped several of our member's butts but you take it the best."

Though the compliment came as a surprise to Han, he was happy to connect with his best friend on a whole new level.

4) The life-of-a-party Minsung moment

We start with this video, it's crazy for them ..

Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Han are a chaotic dynamic duo, which has given STAYs some of their most hilarious moments. One such instance is their dance performance on KBS World Idol Show K-RUSH3.

The Stray Kids feature on the show was released on May 18, 2018, as part of its ‘Idol master’ segment. While each member won hearts with their quirks and charms, Lee Know and Han’s chemistry remains iconic to date.

In reply to MC Ding Dong’s question of who is the sexiest member of the group, Lee Know called out Han’s name. With one thing leading to another, Han was asked to show his magnetism and he did just that with his dancing skills. He also pulled in Lee Know and the duo were unstoppable with their grooves and alluring moves.

Their precise and matching steps, as well as the fun element they brought out of each other, made fans long for a friendship like theirs.

5) The outright love confession

Nothing is more adorable than confessing one's love to someone they admire deeply. With this as the motto of his life, Stray Kids’ Lee Know expressed his true feelings for Han in episode 12 of SKZ code.

While members sat near a bonfire grilling and eating tangerines, they also expressed their gratitude for each other. It was here that Stray Kids' Lee Know and Han couldn’t hide their feelings and express their love to each other.

As straightforward as he could have been, Lee Know, outrightly told Han,

“I won’t be fake. I love you.”

Without a doubt, he surprised members who were in awe of witnessing a fantastic bond like that between Lee Know and Han. Han, too, was left flustered as he giggled and smiled his way through the beautiful moment.

lmao the most replayed in skz code ep.12 is when lee know said "i wont be fake either, i love you" to han heueheuehuehehe

Undoubtedly, Stray Kids' powerful duo is a fan favorite, and these few moments offer only a glimpse of how meaningful their friendship is. Fans admire them as individual artists, but they also adore them as Minsung, the one-in-a-million friendship.

