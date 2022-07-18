4 times Stray Kids’ Lee Know lived up to his title of Dance Leader 

Stray Kids’ Lee Know, whose real name is Lee Minho, is the group’s main dancer and dance leader. He was a backup dancer for BTS for almost a year and even toured with the group before deciding to pursue his own dreams of becoming a K-pop idol.

He took part in Mnet and JYP Entertainment’s survival show Stray Kids, and despite being eliminated in episode four, he was brought back in episode nine for his raw, untapped talent. In 2017, he succeeded in debuting in a group named after the survival show.

He has always been praised for his dance and choreography skills, a talent he can’t seem to turn off even while resting. This led him to become the "Dance Leader" of the group and also a member of a sub-unit under Stray Kids called Dance Racha.

5 moments that show K-pop idol Lee Know is the best fit for Stray Kids' Dance Leader

1) Hawk-eye vision

(caption) Innie did it on the opposite side

(caption) Innie did it on the opposite side

Lee Know: ??!?!?

I.N: It's not this..?

Lee Know can spot the tiniest mistakes in any choreography. The group’s leader, Bang Chan, even mentioned that Lee Know will give them a long stare if any member makes a mistake while dancing.

While practicing for Stray Kids’ version of BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU, maknae I.N made a miniscule mistake in the choreography. Even though Lee Know was dancing alongside him, he immediately stopped and turned around, much to the confusion of both Felix and I.N who hadn't spotted the error.

han made a mistake and there's lee know just looking at smiling at him HAHAHA

Lee Know cannot turn off his Dance Leader personality even while performing on stage. When Han played off a mistake he made mid-performance on Inkigayo for their DOMINO stage, he immediately caught on to it and stared at Han while smiling.

2) Teaching choreography to members and fans

サマンサ @hwangxna #DanceCaptainLeeKnow



Lee know monitors skz's performance really shows "He's truly a dance captain". He gives useful tips and teach them patiently in the way they could understand easily.

Lee know monitors skz's performance really shows "He's truly a dance captain". He gives useful tips and teach them patiently in the way they could understand easily.

As a dance leader, one of Lee Know’s main responsibilities is to monitor his members’ performances and correct their mistakes. He steps up and makes sure to teach the members the steps no matter how long it takes and provides useful tips to them all so that they can learn the choreography in an easy manner.

He is the first one to learn the choreography and he does it quickly and to perfection so that he can make sure his team members can take all the time they need to master the steps.

leeknow is literally so precious. leeknow asked op to show him the maniac dance, and teach op how to do it, and most probably because of nervous or op did it slightly wrong, leeknow gestured op to calm down and do it again and teach op again how to do it correctly 🥺🤍

He is as gentle with fans as he is strict with his members when teaching them choreography. On a fan-call, a STAY asked him to teach them the steps for the song MANIAC.

The fan made a mistake because of their nervousness, but Lee Know calmed them down and started teaching them in a slow and controlled manner so they could easily follow along, showcasing his kind and gentle nature.

3) Freestyle prowess

Lee Know is one of the best dancers in Stray Kids, a reason why he is the main dancer of the group. Apart from his background as a professional dancer and history as BTS' back-up dancer, he is also known for his freestyle abilities.

and now allow me to talk about my all time fave hyunho dance vid and fave lee know freestyle moment

Lee Know has spontaneously showcased his dancing skills on numerous occasions, especially during concerts. One of his most liked freestyle performances is on the song BLACKJACK by Aminé.

His dance lines are clean and powerful, and his ability to flow with the rhythm is organic and natural. He gives his hundred percent on stage during every performance, leading by example, motivating his team members to do the same.

4) Team player

⊱K⊰ @royalprincesan

minho being the best technically skz dancer is one think but his leadership abilities to teach others in a way they feel safe and comfortable is something very special our dancing gem is such a gift for a whole group

His Dance Leader title is acknowledged by all the Stray Kids members as well. They cannot praise him and his dancing skills enough. Seungmin has spoken in detail about his reliability as a dance leader and how Lee Know is always sacrificing his time to make sure the team grows and prospers together.

The team’s growth is the most important thing to Lee Know and he gets excited every time they develop and improve their performance, proving again why he was chosen as the dance leader.

Lee Know was already a proficient dancer in the K-pop industry but his dreams of becoming a singer led him to debut in Stray Kids and mix his love for singing and dancing.

His talents not only made him an extraordinary performer, but his leadership abilities have managed to make Stray Kids one of the best fourth-generation performers in the K-pop music industry.

