"I was so touched & thankful that I almost cried": Stray Kids’ Hyunjin expresses gratitude to the ASL interpreters at the group's MANIAC world tour

Stray Kids' Hyunjin thanked ASL interpreters during the group's MANIAC world tour. At the latest concert in California, a fan noticed that the concert had ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters for hard-of-hearing STAYs. Fans have since posted about the ASL interpreters and applauded the initiative.
On July 10, the second day of the concert in California, Hyunjin told the audience that he had seen videos of ASL interpreters helping people while he was searching for the concert videos from that night. He said:
"Thank you, I was so touched & thankful that I almost cried, so let’s all scream for the ASL interpreters."
The ASL interpreters were touched by Hyunjin specifically mentioning them.
Stray Kids’ Hyunjin said that he wishes to learn sign language after witnessing ASL interpreters' efforts during the MANIAC world tour
Hyunjin thanked the ASL interpreters after finding them in the audience and greatly appreciated their efforts. He added that he even got emotional when he saw the video. Furthermore, he expressed his thoughts on learning sign language. He said:
"It was so beautiful seeing them interpret & sign every one of our lyrics.”
Hyunjin may choose to learn sign language in the future because of this experience. Fans were ecstatic after learning Hyunijin's takeaways which really reflected his warm and loving personality during the group’s MANIAC world tour.
Fans appreciated Hyunjin's efforts to express gratitude since ASL interpreters are often underappreciated. According to fans, it was thoughtful of Hyunjin to set an example during the group's tour.
Hyunjin mentioning the ASL interpreters on stage highlighted many positive facets of his personality. He acknowledged that the interpreters were giving their support to the group's fans in need.
Fans hope that there will be many more such services so that everyone can enjoy the concerts to the fullest. Hyunjin also helped bring awareness to people who are deaf or hard of hearing, which may lead to more concerts embracing accessibility.
More memorable moments from Stray Kids' MANIAC world tour
Stray Kids are on their MANIAC world tour, and they recently completed two stops in Inglewood, California.
The group has gifted many memorable moments to STAYs so far, including fans receiving air kisses from I.N, Seungmin convincing fans to get In-N-Out Burger following the concert, Han asking Hyunjin if he had a girlfriend, and Changbin telling fans that he has made two songs since being in America, among others.
Fans cannot get enough of these interactions and humorous moments between Stray Kids and STAY.