KCON 2022 U.S Tour: dates, lineup, locations, and all you need to know about the popular K-pop festival

CJ ENM comes with its first KCON 2022 U.S. Tour. On June 24, the KCON 2022 U.S. Tour revealed its schedule, locations, and lineup for each tour. The festival’s U.S. Tour is a joint concert showcasing the talent of the Next Generation of K-Pop to fans. The festival came as a surprise to fans after the success of KCON.

The lineup includes CRAVITY, LIGHTSUM, STAYC, and TO1. The K-pop group's collaborative tour of six cities in the U.S. will start from August 22, 2022, until September 1, 2022.

CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM will perform on day one of each location while STAYC and TO1 will perform on day two.

The KCON 2022 U.S. Tour’s stop will consist of two nights of performances in the same city. The concert is scheduled to start in San Francisco on August 22 and 23, Minneapolis on August 24 and 25, Houston on August 26 and 27. It will then go to Dallas on August 27 and 28, Atlanta on August 29 and August 30, and New York on August 31 and September 1.

All about the biggest K-Pop festival KCON 2022 and its Lineup

The festival's lineup is also anticipated to be performed in the opening event of KCON 2022 LA on August 19, KCON Rookies. After KCON 2022 LA, which will be entertaining fans for 3 days from August 19 to 21.

STAYC’s presence at the KCON 2022 Premiere in May was the group’s first time at the festival. The 3 festival's Premiere events in Chicago and Tokyo last month started with the 2022 beginning of KCON that will take place in Los Angeles from August 19 to 21, 2022.

KCON was initially hosted in 2012. It happened in the Californian city of Irvine and eventually explored nine other cities and regions across North America, Europe, and Asia. The festival managed to garner around 291,000 visitors during the pre-pandemic time.

The lineup artist Cravity debuted in 2020 and also landed a performance for a live audience after Covid-19. The group was also included in the first lineup of KCON LA 2022. The first lineup also has Enhypen, Itzy, WJSN, STAYC, NMIXX, and The Boyz.

In a recent interview, Cravity spoke up about the past two years, practicing for 14 hours each day, and the delight of meeting its fans after such a long time.

The second lineup of KCON LA 2022 has TO1, LIGHTSUM with ATEEZ, INI, JO1, Kep1er, LOONA, and NCT DREAM which will occur from August 19 to 21, 2022. After a long time, the KCON festival finally returned to the United States in 2022. CJ ENM, an entertainment company based in Los Angeles, hosts one of the biggest K-pop festivals, which celebrates Korean culture and music.

Previously, the festival had many renowned groups as performers including BTS, Girls Generation, MONSTA X, TWICE, ITZY, and NCT 127, among others.

