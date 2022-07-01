Stray Kids predicted to make a comeback in third quarter of 2022

MANIAC group Stray Kids might be making a comeback sooner than expected. On July 1, a financial analyst report that predicts the top four entertainment agencies’ artist lineup released a forecast hinting at a comeback.

The table includes the eight-member boy group’s name in the third quarter of 2022 alongside their junior, girl group NMIXX. However, the column for the month of release does not mention a number but states “undefined.”

It is worth noting that Stray Kids’ name is written below NiziU’s Light it Up Arena concert that is officially scheduled to take place from July to September. It then implies that the comeback could be made either in or after September 2022.

Reports predict Stray Kids’ comeback in or after September 2022

On July 1, the Twitter account @im_jammed posted another business report from Yuanta Securities Korea. It is a monthly report reviewing June and previewing July's activities for major entertainment labels. The agencies included in the report are SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and HYBE.

As for JYP Entertainment’s groups, million-seller Stray Kids, currently on world tour, are predicted to make a comeback in the third quarter of 2022, presumably after September.

In 2022 alone, Stray Kids released two albums - the sixth mini-album ODDINARY in March and the second Japanese EP CIRCUS in June. This excludes a ton of content the group has provided fans, including the return of 2KidsRoom and SKZ-CODE, MANIAC World Tour, multiple B-side music videos, VLives, and interviews.

According to Step Out 2022, a guide outlining the group’s major releases for the year, four content projects are yet to be released. These entail another album, a TV reality show, a SKZ-PLAYER and SKZ-RECORD album, and SKZFLIX.

The business report might be hinting towards one remaining album that the group is yet to release. With six more months to go and plenty of content promised to fans, the Thunderous group will surely make 2022 an exciting year for STAYs.

STAYs' reaction to the prediction report

정💭 @foxeology i'm losing hope, it's july already if stray kids comeback in september they'll probably use august to promote the mini just like oddinaryi'm losing hope, it's july already if stray kids comeback in september they'll probably use august to promote the mini just like oddinary 😭 i'm losing hope, it's july already

STAYs who are still reeling from the contents of CIRCUS and media from the group's MANIAC global tour in Newark, the comeback prediction hit them like a bolt of lightning.

On Twitter, fans speculated that the group might release teasers in August. One fan commented that they need to start saving up money. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below.

SKZ4LIFE @life_skz0325 What!?!?! Stray Kids come back in September?!?!? Wait...that means next comeback announcement is next month...omg thats so soon!!! What!?!?! Stray Kids come back in September?!?!? Wait...that means next comeback announcement is next month...omg thats so soon!!!

Love Jiniret 🍀 @jiniret_skz_zoo So the news about the second comeback tells us September. @Stray_Kids promised two albums this year, the Japanese ones always come separately. At the end of July, part of the world tour will end. I hope there will be a comeback at the end of September so that the kids can get + So the news about the second comeback tells us September. @Stray_Kids promised two albums this year, the Japanese ones always come separately. At the end of July, part of the world tour will end. I hope there will be a comeback at the end of September so that the kids can get + https://t.co/QiJgi7hUZG

pixi 🎧 @VENOMMlN stray kids comeback in september save your money people stray kids comeback in september save your money people https://t.co/varWhaqIXD

⋆ʚ daph ɞ⋆ ☘️ @daphnescart if stray kids comeback is september, it’s possible that they will have a concert here sa october if stray kids comeback is september, it’s possible that they will have a concert here sa october😭

lee know’s h☻ney ama HYUNJULY @felixdiamonds seeing stray kids achieve more and more with each comeback is a great feeling. organic success is stray kids. seeing stray kids achieve more and more with each comeback is a great feeling. organic success is stray kids.

carla @bIuepprint i’m getting fomo watching all these groups collab on tiktok please stray kids next comeback collab w groups i’m getting fomo watching all these groups collab on tiktok please stray kids next comeback collab w groups

Hans @HanQuokkaPic dont overwork babies ☹️☹️ I’m happy bcse stray kids rumoured will have comeback in september but can you guys just chill with the world tour first ??dont overwork babies ☹️☹️ I’m happy bcse stray kids rumoured will have comeback in september but can you guys just chill with the world tour first ?? 😭😭😭 dont overwork babies ☹️☹️

Stray Kids has still not released additional dates for their MANIAC 2nd World Tour. For the time being, the group will perform in the United States throughout July and then head to Japan towards the end of the month.

Generally, K-pop groups release comeback details on the last day of their tour, such as SEVENTEEN’s announcement for their 4th repackage album on Seoul Day 2 of BE THE SUN.

If the prediction report is taken with a pinch of salt, the group might release a teaser announcement during the Japan leg.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be performing in Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle starting July 1.

