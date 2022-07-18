“The song is so good”: Stray Kids’ Bang Chan gives a shoutout to SEVENTEEN’s track CHEERS

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan couldn’t help but heap praise on his sunbae (senior) group SEVENTEEN’s pre-release track CHEERS from their repackaged album Sector 17.

On July 18, Bang Chan hosted a VLive broadcast where he played some of his favorite songs, one of them being CHEERS by SEVENTEEN. Dressed in an all-black outfit paired with matching accessories and stylish black nail polish, Bang Chan listened to the whole song and jammed to it during the VLive session.

He promised to listen to the song on repeat again and lavished generous praise on it, saying:

“What do I do? The song is so good.”

He also revealed that he would make his fellow Stray Kids members listen to the track, making STAYCARAT's hearts happy.

HE LISTENED TO THE WHOLE SONG ++ he keeps on saying “what do i do?” “the song is so good” AND HE WILL DEFINITELY LISTEN TO IT ON INFINITE REPEAT,, and he will share “cheers” to his members my staycarat heart izhapi BANG CHAN PLAYED “CHEERS” BY SEVENTEEN LEADERS 🥹HE LISTENED TO THE WHOLE SONG++ he keeps on saying “what do i do?” “the song is so good” AND HE WILL DEFINITELY LISTEN TO IT ON INFINITE REPEAT,, and he will share “cheers” to his membersmy staycarat heart izhapi BANG CHAN PLAYED “CHEERS” BY SEVENTEEN LEADERS 🥹HE LISTENED TO THE WHOLE SONG 😭😭😭 ++ he keeps on saying “what do i do?” “the song is so good” AND HE WILL DEFINITELY LISTEN TO IT ON INFINITE REPEAT,, and he will share “cheers” to his members 😭💖 my staycarat heart izhapi https://t.co/ZJ8XJim1bL

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan reveals his playlist on a special VLive broadcast feat SEVENTEEN, SF9, and more

STAYs are lucky and blessed to have leader Bang Chan take time for STAYs and host VLive broadcasts every now and then, offering his constant repartee, sharing song recommendations, and updating fans about the latest happenings of Stray Kids.

For today’s broadcast, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan was dressed in a stylish ensemble of a black jacket paired with hoop earrings, black nail polish, eyebrow slit, and curly hair. Fans were also impressed that Bang Chan hosted the VLive sans any makeup.

He recommended SEVENTEEN’s pre-release track CHEERS amongst a host of other tracks, which includes SF9’s SCREAM, Pokemon’s theme song So Sick by Ne-Yo, One Dance by Drake, Fireflies by Owl City, and CLAP CLAP by NiziU.

stray kids' leader, bang chan playing sf9's ( @SF9official ) latest comeback #SCREAM on chan's room. he also praised sf9 and said that they suit the house genre very much (he also thought of this since kingdom)YES SF9 KINGS OF KPOP HOUSE MUSIC!!! stray kids' leader, bang chan playing sf9's (@SF9official) latest comeback #SCREAM on chan's room. he also praised sf9 and said that they suit the house genre very much (he also thought of this since kingdom) 😭 YES SF9 KINGS OF KPOP HOUSE MUSIC!!!https://t.co/4jQLAGL1bC

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan also believes that SF9 members are the unofficial “kings of K-pop House music” as they suit the house genre very much, and he has believed that ever since they competed in Kingdom: Legendary War together.

In addition to the music recommendations, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan revealed some interesting tidbits of information that fans might want to hear.

Bang Chan revealed that Lee Know likes to smack his backside, he then showed off his miniature keyboard, displayed his Pokemon GO avatar, and politely introduced himself to a STAY's mother.

: “Hello, i am stray kids bang chan” 🗣: “Chan my mother is watching this live can you introduce yourself?”: “Hello, i am stray kids bang chan” 🗣: “Chan my mother is watching this live can you introduce yourself?”🐺: “Hello, i am stray kids bang chan” https://t.co/8auduH49jr

STAYs, of course, couldn’t stop gushing over Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and his abundant charms and took to social media to share their favorite snippets from his special VLive broadcast.

Fans aren’t over Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s gorgeous bare-faced visuals and immediately drew a sketch of him.

Bang Chan vibing to CHEERS by SEVENTEEN was a hit among fans, and of course, every STAY and CARAT wished for a collab between these two super K-pop groups.

Got my two ult chan and s.coups crumb Stray Kids Bangchan reacting to Seventeen Leaders Cheers on chan's room is the best thing to happen today!!!!!Got my two ult chan and s.coups crumb Stray Kids Bangchan reacting to Seventeen Leaders Cheers on chan's room is the best thing to happen today!!!!!Got my two ult chan and s.coups crumb😭😭 https://t.co/zIDZQmceqR

STAYs are grateful to their ever-so-charming and cheerful leader Bang Chan for taking out time to interact with fans.

yas*✩* @beyondyasmin m’y precious, most loving bang chan. thank you for today & always! as always, u consistently give us the greatest laughs, smiles, & overall an amazing time! thank u for being u & always being there for us! we missed u a lot! sleep well today! take care, ilysm channie🖤 m’y precious, most loving bang chan. thank you for today & always! as always, u consistently give us the greatest laughs, smiles, & overall an amazing time! thank u for being u & always being there for us! we missed u a lot! sleep well today! take care, ilysm channie🖤 https://t.co/8A4tKZFSbx

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is back with new music today as the talented boy group returned with their fourth repackaged album, SECTOR 17, along with the music video for the title track WONDER.

They previously released the pre-release track CHEERS performed by SEVENTEEN’s three leaders - S.Coups (group leader), Woozi (vocal unit), and Hoshi (performance), collectively known as SVT leaders.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan: Some information about SKZ’s leader

Bang Chan and his stray kids



#bangchan #StrayKids #방찬 Seattle Day 2 22.07.15Bang Chan and his stray kids Seattle Day 2 22.07.15Bang Chan and his stray kids 😆#bangchan #StrayKids #방찬 https://t.co/i5oMpNcT2D

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan was born on October 3, 1997, and is the leader, producer, songwriter, composer, lead vocalist, rapper, and dancer of the group.

He spent his growing up years in Sydney, Australia and went by the English name Christopher Bahng and joined JYP Entertainment after passing an audition in Australia.

Bang Chan was part of the pre-debut sub-unit 3RACHA with Changbin and Jisung, where his stage name was CB97.

In December 2017, it was revealed that Bang Chan would debut as the leader of Stray Kids. The group debuted in March 2018.

In the VLive broadcast, Bang Chan also talked about producing music live on his next broadcast, and honestly, we are pumped knowing just how talented and gifted he is.

