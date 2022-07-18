4 of Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s dance covers that reflect his passion for the artform 

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is arguably the epitome of immaculate dancing skills, and nothing can stop the idol from going all out each time he comes to the dance floor. The multi-talented artist has time and again proven his status as the main dancer of the group.

Don’t let his charismatic visuals become a hindrance in acknowledging the talents he possesses. From B-boying to contemporary, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin has mastered many dance forms, a task that an average person would take a lifetime to accomplish.

In light of this, let’s look at some of Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s dance covers that are proof enough to cement him as the star dancer of the group.

Motley Crew, Criminal, and more: Four dance covers by Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

1) when the party’s over by Billie Eilish

Released on May 9, 2020, this dance cover has over 6.1 million views as of July 15, 2022.

Unlike his usual power-packed performances, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin blessed fans with a contemporary dance routine for when the party’s over by Billie Eilish. His beautiful choreography, combined with the gentle notes of the piano ballad, made for a soul-satisfying experience.

From seamless flips to graceful floorwork, he earned massive praise for his body strength and control.

Talking about this dance cover, Hyunjin said, per Soompi:

"I made a choreography for this song, recalling when I was having the most trouble. First of all, the reason I chose this song is the feeling of emptiness, despair, longing, and the feeling of loneliness when I came back home after missing the big stage when the party ended."

2) Motley Crew by Post Malone

Stray Kids presented a cover of Post Malone’s Motley Crew as part of the Artist Of The Month segment by Studio Choom. Released on October 16, 2021, this dance cover has a whopping 27.1 million views as of July 15, 2022.

The cover, apart from featuring other dancers, also features a solo segment where Hyunjin shows why he is the main dancer of the group. His B-boying moves and top-notch hip-hop steps, perfectly synced with the beats of the song, garnered immense acclaim from fans.

3) Play With Fire by Sam Tinnesz Feat. Yacht Money

This dance cover by Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was released on July 9, 2021, and has over 25 million views as of July 15, 2022. The artist enters the room staring at himself in the mirror while his looks justify his nickname ‘The Prince’.

Starting with some hand tutting moves, he freestyles his way till the chorus. The dance moves after the lyrics “play with fire” are brilliant and extremely energetic.

The artist ensures perfection in his hip-hop moves, from chest jerks to swift spins. Hyunjin takes the show with his inversion flip-over moves and excellent expressions, which left fans in awe.

4) Criminal by Lee Tae-min

Released on December 30, 2020, the Criminal dance cover has over 3.3 million views. With perfect hand-eye coordination, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin won the hearts of millions with his one.

The K-pop idol’s body control is no joke, and it would be an understatement to declare it anything less than phenomenal. He maintains a beautiful silhouette while dancing to Lee Tae-min’s pop number.

Hyunjin also brilliantly executes isolation and popping in this video. In addition to that, his smooth and swift transitions from one movement to another are especially noteworthy.

Hyunjin won't be able to show off his dance skills on MANIAC tour

Unfortunately, fans looking forward to witnessing Hyunjin's dance in all its glory on the MANIAC tour might have to go back home disappointed.

떡 @seungdduk hyunjin sustained a minor injury in oakland when bumping his hand on a door and will be partially limited in the remaining tour dates. get well soon hyunjin ㅜㅜ hyunjin sustained a minor injury in oakland when bumping his hand on a door and will be partially limited in the remaining tour dates. get well soon hyunjin ㅜㅜ https://t.co/tT2gbFTG6V

After he injured his hand before Stray Kids' Oakland show, the group's entertainment agency JYP announced on July 14, 2022, that his "performances for the remaining tour dates may be partially limited."

