10 moments between Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix that scream ultimate best friends

Fans hailing Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix as soulmates is no exaggeration, given the strong bond that these two idols share.

From sudden hugs to recommending favorite songs to each other, Hyunjin and Felix have set some serious friendship goals that have left STAYs gushing over them. The fandom even refers to the duo as 'Hyunlix', which is a combination of their names.

Taking a billion selfies, dancing at concerts together, and helping each other deal with their emotions are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the affection between the two.

In light of this, let's take a look at some popular 'Hyunlix' moments that are a testament to their bond.

Ten times Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix set some serious friendship goals

1) Love-filled squishes

hyunjin grabbing felix's face and squishing his cheeks is the cutest thing ever :')

Like all best friends, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix too express their affection for each other through squishes and cheek pulls.

From reality show episodes to V Live sessions, they have been spotted displaying physical affection in the cutest manner. More recently, on the group's MANIAC World Tour, fans went beserk when Hyunjin elegantly squished Felix's cheeks.

2) Heart with hands





thunderous christmas version stage hyunlix cutest best moments december 2021 sbs gayo daejun



hyunjin and felix making a heart with their hands smiling at each other
thunderous christmas version stage hyunlix cutest best moments december 2021 sbs gayo daejun

During their group performance at the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix came up with a distinct and cool version of a handshake that ended in them making a heart with their hands, leaving fans gushing over the adorable gesture.

3) Song recommendations



felix played "o" by coldplay and the moment it started playing hyunjin was like "i already love it" and he kept going "this is crazy" "it's so good" and felix looked so happy that hyunjin liked the song! "he loves it"

In a V Live session, while Hyunjin and Felix were exploring each other’s taste in music, they were seen not just suggesting songs but also listening to them together.

Some tracks that the Stray Kids duo mentioned included O by Coldplay, Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo, and Young and beautiful by Lana Del Rey.

4) Fixing each other’s hair

Whether attending a party or appearing for a first job interview, it is mandatory for best friends to groom each other and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix are no exception. The two have been spotted on multiple occasions fixing each other’s hair and looks.

In one instance, Hyunjin fixed Felix's hair on stage during their MANIAC Encore Stage, thereby sending the crowd into a tizzy.

5) Comparing hand sizes

[220701] hyunjin and felix comparing hand sizes i'm crying our precious hyunlix

During the group's recent World Tour, MANIAC, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix were spotted comparing their hand sizes on stage, leaving fans swooning over the two.

6) The tale of two





hyunlix best moments besties on besties seventeen stray kids interview

seungmin: hyunjin loves felix 🤍
hyunlix best moments besties on besties seventeen stray kids interview

In an interview, while Stray Kids members were answering random questions about their bandmates, one question asked:

“Hyunjin loves…”

As soon as the question popped up, Seungmin replied in a single breath:

"Felix."

This prompt answer indicated how their ultimate friendship is a well-known tale among other members as well.

7) Cuddles? Yes please!

What better way to tell the world you both are best friends if not through random cuddles and hugs? In a V Live session, Hyunjin cuddled Felix while sitting on the couch and fans could not keep calm.

8) Fight with care

Even when Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix dramatically take up swords and challenge each other in a duel, they make sure to be careful with each other, thereby setting ultimate best friend goals.

9) Partners in crime

As is expected between best friends, the two are each other's partners in crime. An example of this is them trying on cute filters on a V Live, as a result of which they kept laughing and giggling throughout.

10) Comfort hugs

this sequence of felix hugging hyunjin :(

Best friends stick by each other through thick and thin and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix are a testament to that.

One really special moment between the two was during day three of the Encore Stage MANIAC in Seoul. Felix, who was feeling emotional, approached Hyunjin, who then hugged and comforted his best friend.

It's not just Hyunjin and Felix.

Many friendships in the K-pop industry have a fan following of their own. From BTS' Taekook (Kim Tae-hyung and Jeon Jung-kook) to BLACKPINK's Jenlisa (Jennie and Lisa), fans can never get enough of these K-pop artists establishing ultimate friendship goals.

