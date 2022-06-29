“Might reach out and do something with him”: Baz Luhrmann allegedly expresses interest in working with Stray Kids’ Felix, sends fans into a frenzy

Stray Kids, a K-Pop band with fans worldwide, has yet again added a big name to their list of celebrity followers. This time, it's the renowned Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who is well-known for classic films like The Great Gatsby and Romeo x Juliet. The news came to light after Luhrmann was interviewed by K-pop fan and TikToker Edward Zo.

In the interview, Baz Luhrmann mentioned an Australian K-Pop idol. In reference to this idol, he stated that he would consider reaching out in order to collaborate with him.

“I think **redacted** is from Australia…might reach out and do something with him.”

While the name of the K-pop idol was censored in the video, it did not take long for the fans to scrutinise the content and identify the artist. The lip-sync and poor censor made the fans put two and two together and identify the idol as Stray Kids' Felix, who hails from Australia.

Luhrmann's interview about Stray Kids' Felix takes STAYs by a storm

Fans are quite excited at the thought of witnessing the God's Menu rapper on the big screen. Social media has been inundated with posts showing support for the idol and excitement about this potential beginning for the young idol. If this opportunity materializes, this will be the first time he will be seen as an actor.

Interestingly, according to a few STAYs claims, Stray Kids’ Felix had apparently once talked about his interest in acting. He said:

“If I'm born again as a human, how about not as a singer but as an actor? Something like the Great Gatsby?"

Fans are now wondering if this mention of the iconic movie, directed by none other than Baz Luhrmann in 2013, is telling of a larger connection or is a mere coincidence.

Based on the video, it appears that Baz Luhrmann has not met Felix. However, it must be noted that the interview is from a few months ago as Edward Zo had posted a similar clip in February. Since a significant amount of time has passed since the interview happened, it is speculated that the director may have met the idol by now.

Celeb fans of Stray Kids' include Deadpool and Wolverine

This isn't the first time Stray Kids have attracted the attention of famous celebrities. Big names in the Hollywood industry, like Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, have time and again extended their support to the band.

Ryan Reynolds officially joined the STAY fanbase last year after supporting the group on multiple occasions previously. In fact, the superstar also rooted for the comeback of Stray Kids in March by promoting their hashtag on his Instagram story.

Besides Deadpool himself, Hugh Jackman has engaged with Stray Kids on social media on several occasions. The Logan actor first began to follow the group on Twitter and other social media platforms, catching the attention of many. Since then, Hugh Jackman has often liked the posts of the members and recently also complimented Stray Kids' Hyunjin on an art video on Instagram.

It is evident that the Kpop group is popular all over the world, so it is not surprising that Baz Luhrmann has taken an interest in Felix. The STAYs are excited about the opportunity to see their favourite idol as an actor in what may turn out to be yet another classic Baz Luhrmann movie. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the future looks promising for the idol and his fans.

